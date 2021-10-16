CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Tazewell County Schools implement new safety procedures

By Aynae Simmons
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell County will enhance the safety of students and teachers by introducing two new safety procedures.

Smart911 and the Rave Panic Button were activated on Friday, October 15, 2021 in Tazewell County Public Schools. This downloadable app helps families create a safety profile that displays if someone calls 911. The additional information provided to emergency dispatchers can help officers respond faster.

“Smart911 saves critical time in an emergency and has proven to save lives nationwide,” 911 Director, Randy Davis said.

Along with having Smart911 in schools, teachers and administrators also have access to the Rave Panic Button (RPB) app. The RPB allows certain adults in school to allow faster response times in the event of an active shooter or any emergency situation.

Dr. Chris Stacy, Superintendent of Tazewell County Public Schools, mentioned that only approved teachers and administrators have access to this button. Teachers can send out an immediate notification from their phone and notify other teachers in the building of the situation. The app is funded through the school system.

“This is a great resource tool to enhance the safety of all school personnel and students. Tazewell County Public Schools strive to provide a safe environment, and our law enforcement partners have been outstanding in helping to keep our schools secure,” Stacy said.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors added a new 911 Dispatcher position to watch over Smart911 and RPB. They will work in the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office School Safety Division.

Smart911 is available on both the Apple store and Google play.

