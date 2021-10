Five things I’m unsure about going into the second half of the season. 1. Whether Brian Kelly will be able to solve the quarterback issues that Notre Dame has had. I believe much of these problems were self-inflicted. Jack Coan has been great at times but his performance overall isn’t consistent enough for him to be the runaway starter. Kelly has done everything possible not to play backup Drew Pyne, going so far as to say he wasn’t impressive enough during practice the week before Cincinnati to win the starting job. This after Pyne was the quarterback that led them to scoring drives in a 24-13 loss to the Bearcats.

