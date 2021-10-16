Freeze Warning issued for Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry stream beds is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Alpine County in northern California El Dorado County in northern California Northern Mono County in northern California Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 500 AM PDT. * At 1110 PM PDT, An ongoing Atmospheric River storm will continue to produce multiple hours of heavy rainfall through early Monday morning. As of 11 pm, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall have already fallen. Rainfall rates are expected to increase through 2 am which will exacerbate runoff conditions across area burn scars and result in debris flows moving through burn scars on the eastern Caldor, Tamarack, Numbers, Slink, Mountain View, and Boot wildfire areas. These debris flows will consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include South Lake Tahoe, Topaz Lake, Coleville, Gardnerville Ranchos, Alpine Village, Grover Hot Springs, Woodfords, Mesa Vista, Walker, Meyers, Monitor Pass, Junction CA 89 And CA 4, Holbrook Junction, Alpine County Airport, Indian Creek Reservoir, Junction U.S 395 And CA 89, Topaz Lake Campground, Indian Creek Campground, Turtle Rock Campground and Markleeville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0