CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, MN

Freeze Warning issued for Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-16 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Douglas; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Wright County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Douglas County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 808 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ava, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Ava... Mansfield Brushyknob TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Douglas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Douglas; Wright A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WRIGHT AND NORTH CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Mansfield, or near Ava, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Wright and north central Douglas Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sparta, or 10 miles southeast of Ozark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ava... Sparta Oldfield... Elkhead Bruner... Keltner Dogwood TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Ozark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN OZARK AND SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 857 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Ava to 8 miles northwest of Gainesville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brixey... Sycamore Noble... Willhoit Dora... Rockbridge Zanoni... Gentryville TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, MN
County
Stevens County, MN
County
Pope County, MN
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Frost, MN
County
Morrison County, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-24 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Ava, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ava... Dogwood TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Reno NV has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Nevada East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville affecting Douglas Counties. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Warning for Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 700 AM PDT Monday. * At 1002 PM PDT, ...The National Weather Service in Reno NV has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Nevada California East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville affecting Douglas County. For the East Fork Carson River...East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville...Minor flooding is forecast. * The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Warning for the East Fork Carson River Near East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville. * From Monday morning to early Tuesday morning. * At 9:40 PM PDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Minor flooding in Carson Valley with some outbuildings, roads, and bridges in lower portions of Minden, Gardnerville, Centerville, Washoe Tribe Reservation and Genoa flooded.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Reno NV has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Nevada East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville affecting Douglas Counties. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Warning for Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 700 AM PDT Monday. * At 1002 PM PDT, ...The National Weather Service in Reno NV has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Nevada California East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville affecting Douglas County. For the East Fork Carson River...East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville...Minor flooding is forecast. * The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Warning for the East Fork Carson River Near East Fork Carson River Near Gardnerville. * From Monday morning to early Tuesday morning. * At 9:40 PM PDT Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Minor flooding in Carson Valley with some outbuildings, roads, and bridges in lower portions of Minden, Gardnerville, Centerville, Washoe Tribe Reservation and Genoa flooded.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-24 23:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry stream beds is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Alpine County in northern California El Dorado County in northern California Northern Mono County in northern California Douglas County in western Nevada * Until 500 AM PDT. * At 1110 PM PDT, An ongoing Atmospheric River storm will continue to produce multiple hours of heavy rainfall through early Monday morning. As of 11 pm, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall have already fallen. Rainfall rates are expected to increase through 2 am which will exacerbate runoff conditions across area burn scars and result in debris flows moving through burn scars on the eastern Caldor, Tamarack, Numbers, Slink, Mountain View, and Boot wildfire areas. These debris flows will consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include South Lake Tahoe, Topaz Lake, Coleville, Gardnerville Ranchos, Alpine Village, Grover Hot Springs, Woodfords, Mesa Vista, Walker, Meyers, Monitor Pass, Junction CA 89 And CA 4, Holbrook Junction, Alpine County Airport, Indian Creek Reservoir, Junction U.S 395 And CA 89, Topaz Lake Campground, Indian Creek Campground, Turtle Rock Campground and Markleeville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Douglas Morrison
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wallace FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Wallace County. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM CDT this morning. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS * The dense fog may end before 11 AM CDT.
WALLACE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Harris, Inland Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 05:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Harris; Inland Harris DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Harris and Coastal Harris Counties, more specifically around the I-10 corridor and south towards the ship channel. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northeastern Crook DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Cheyenne and Sherman Counties. In Colorado, Yuma County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 03:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 600 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Cook The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Illinois Thorn Creek at Thornton affecting Cook County. For the Thorn Creek...including Thornton...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Warning for Thorn Creek from Near Glenwood downstream to confluence with Little Calumet River, including the Thornton gauge. * Until late tonight. * At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 11.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 615 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Cook The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Cook and Lake IN Counties. For the Little Calumet River...including Munster (Hohman Avenue) Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for Little Calumet River from IN-912 in Hammond downstream to confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland, including the Munster (Hohman Avenue) gauge. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 5:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 13.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Most areas outside of the levee-protected area are inundated in Hammond and Munster.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Kansas, Cheyenne and Sherman Counties. In Colorado, Yuma County. * WHEN...From midnight MDT /1 AM CDT/ tonight to 8 AM MDT /9 AM CDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Decatur, Norton, Sheridan, Graham, Logan and Gove Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog may end prior to 11 AM CDT.
HITCHCOCK COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 1200 PM PDT. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain today in the southern Olympic Mountains will drive the Skokomish River in Mason County above flood stage late this afternoon. For the Olympic Peninsula Region...including La Push, McDonald Bridge, Sequim, Potlatch, Satsop, Montesano...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Flood Warning for the Skokomish River At Potlatch. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 3:45 AM PDT Monday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.1 feet late this evening. * Impact...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 12/13/1998.
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-28 10:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1215 AM EDT. Target Area: Adams; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana Little River above Huntington affecting Wabash, Allen and Huntington Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. .Moderate to locally heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours will cause rises on the Little River and Wabash River. The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River near Linn Grove. * From this evening to late Thursday morning. * At 5:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, The flooding of county roads begin. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.5 feet on 03/02/2011.
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 615 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Lake The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Cook and Lake IN Counties. For the Little Calumet River...including Munster (Hohman Avenue) Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for Little Calumet River from IN-912 in Hammond downstream to confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland, including the Munster (Hohman Avenue) gauge. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 5:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 13.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Most areas outside of the levee-protected area are inundated in Hammond and Munster.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 10:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 700 PM EDT /600 PM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. .Heavy rain fell across the area the past 24 hours with 1 to 3 inches being measured for many areas. This has led to rapid rises on area streams, with minor flooding for some points along the Wabash river. Several streams will likely remain in flood through today, and possibly for several days. Additional rain is in the forecast for later in the week. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * From Tuesday morning to early Monday afternoon. * At 4:30 AM CDT Monday /5:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 10.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy