Freeze Warning issued for Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-25 06:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected around 615 PM CDT this evening. Target Area: Cook The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Little Calumet River at Munster (Hohman Avenue) affecting Cook and Lake IN Counties. For the Little Calumet River...including Munster (Hohman Avenue) Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for Little Calumet River from IN-912 in Hammond downstream to confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland, including the Munster (Hohman Avenue) gauge. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 5:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.7 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 13.6 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Most areas outside of the levee-protected area are inundated in Hammond and Munster.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO