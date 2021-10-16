CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Scanner

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral sources were reporting a scene at Showplace 16. It happened Friday evening at Showplace 16. Several emergency personnel from multiple jurisdictions responded to reports of a possible shooting. After arriving and investigating, they determined the shooting reports were false. There is a large police presence at Showplace 16...

Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
