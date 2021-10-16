NBA News: Check Out What Former Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets And Current Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Friday

Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Friday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The two-time NBA All-Star is on the Miami Heat, but has also played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets.

He was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana University.

He played three seasons for the Hoosiers before the Magic selected him.

After spending three seasons in Orlando, he spent one season in Oklahoma City and then burst into stardom in Indiana.

Last year, he played for the Pacers, then was traded to the Rockets and then was traded to the Heat.

He averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the three teams.

