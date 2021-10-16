CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempfield holds off Manheim Township in Week 8 with 17-14 win

Hempfield was just behind the leaders in the division heading into Week 8. A win over Manheim Township would put them in the traffic jam for the division lead. At the half, Manheim Township was down 14-7. Hempfield chewed up as much time as possible before adding a 22-yard field goal by Gannon Bisco to extend the Black Knight’s lead to 17-7. Manheim Township kept things close as a Jaydeon Johnson 2-yard keeper made it 17-14. 3 minutes left in the game, Manheim Township go for it on 4 th and 10 but a Chase Petrosec sack stops the comeback attempt in its tracks as Hempfield holds on 17-14.

FULL WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS from Friday Night Football on abc27

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

2021 SCHEDULE: High School Sports Live games on 27.3

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt , Allie Berube , Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

