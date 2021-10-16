NBA Preseason: Pacers Lose Finale To Cavs
The Indiana Pacers finished their preseason in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Indianapolis on Friday evening.
The final score was 110-94 in favor of the Cavs.
However, there is not too much cause for concern over the fact that they got crushed due two reasons; first its the preseason and second they were missing a ton of key players.
The full list of Pacers players that did not play in Friday night's loss can be seen embedded in a Tweet below form the team.
They will play their first regular season game on the road on October 20 against the Charlotte Hornets.
Some highlights from Friday can be seen embedded below.
