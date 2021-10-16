CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Preseason: Pacers Lose Finale To Cavs

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 9 days ago
The Indiana Pacers finished their preseason in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Indianapolis on Friday evening.

The final score was 110-94 in favor of the Cavs.

However, there is not too much cause for concern over the fact that they got crushed due two reasons; first its the preseason and second they were missing a ton of key players.

The full list of Pacers players that did not play in Friday night's loss can be seen embedded in a Tweet below form the team.

They will play their first regular season game on the road on October 20 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Some highlights from Friday can be seen embedded below.

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

NBA News: Possible First Look At The Indiana Pacers New Uniform?

There is a possible first look going around Twitter of the new "City Edition" Indiana Pacers jersey for this season. A Tweet with a photo of the potential leak can be seen embedded below from Zach Pearson of FanSided (who cited credit for the photo to Casey Vitelli of NBA Uniform tracker).
AllPacers

