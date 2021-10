(TNS) — The Minneapolis school board meeting room has a new feature because of the pandemic, though it has nothing to do with the virus. A row of three sound booths offers a space for Somali, Spanish and Hmong speakers to interpret the meeting in real time. People in the room can use a receiver to listen along with the interpretation, or families can tune in from home to watch the livestreamed meeting in their language.

