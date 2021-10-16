Police: Three accused of assaulting homeless man

Police are continuing to look for three men who assaulted a homeless man at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning at a Marathon gas station in Queensgate, according to Cincinnati officers.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects, hoping the public can help identify the attackers. The Cincinnati Police Department said the incident was similar to another attack where a homeless person was struck with a baseball bat.

"Why pick on people that are struggling anyways?" Samuel Landis, Board President of Maslow's Army, told WCPO. "Go find something else to do."

Maslow's Army is a non-profit that has worked to help the homeless in Cincinnati since 2016. Landis said the two recent attacks show the worst side of human nature.

"As if (people) out here living on the streets don't have it hard enough," Landis said.

Police said the other attack occurred under the overpass on Linn Street. The person told officers they woke up and were struck. The man attacked at the Marathon station was reportedly cut and had serious injuries. Surveillance video police have released show the three suspects clearly, but don't show the assault.

The latest attack has raised concern among the homeless in Queensgate. With nowhere to go, and protection hard to find, it's another worry they could do without.

"(To be) experiencing homelessness and getting used, abused or hurt, it's not good for us," Roger Robinson said. "You know the only thing we can do is pray and hope."