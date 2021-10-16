CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Garners assist Friday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Jones posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting Friday

Lankinen is the starting goaltender for Friday's game in New Jersey, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old will make his first start of the season after posting a 3.01 GAA and .906 save percentage in 37 games last year.
NHL
WILX-TV

Blackhawks Return Gustafsson

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have brought back Erik Gustafsson, agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent defenseman. Gustafsson was released by the New York Islanders on Sunday. The deal with Chicago is worth $800,000. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Making Blackhawks debut

Fleury will patrol the road crease during Wednesday's season opener versus the Avalanche, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. Fleury was sensational last season, going 26-10-0 while posting a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage en route to his first Vezina Trophy win, but the Golden Knights nonetheless opted to cut ties with the 36-year-old netminder this offseason, sending him to Chicago in a late-July trade that was essentially a cap dump for Vegas. Fleury will try to secure his first win as a Blackhawk in a road matchup with a Colorado club that will be without one of its best offensive weapons in Nathan MacKinnon (COVID-19).
NHL
Columbus Dispatch

Former Blue Jacket Seth Jones sells Arena District condominium

Former Columbus Blue Jacket Seth Jones has sold his Arena District condominium, a few months after being traded. Jones, a star defenseman for the Blue Jackets for six seasons, sold the 6th-floor condominium in the Parks Edge building for $2.05 million to Margaret and Richard Santulli, founder of the Columbus aviation company NetJets.
COLUMBUS, OH
fox8tv.com

Pens / Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins held their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks former 3 time Stanley Cup Champion Marc Andre Fleury started in the net for Chicago. Teddy Bluger scored 15 seconds in Pens won 5-2 for the first hockey night in Pittsburgh this season.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Penguins to host Blackhawks on Saturday

Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-1, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -173, Blackhawks +144; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks. Pittsburgh finished 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. Goalies for the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
chatsports.com

Into the Dark: Blackhawks at Penguins preview

The Blackhawks wrap up their season-opening road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, still searching for their first win of the season. The Penguins are off to a decent start, securing three out of a possible four points after their first two games — all without their big stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin who are out due to a wrist injury and knee surgery, respectively. The Penguins began with a decisive 6-2 victory over back-to-back Stanley Cup winner Tampa Bay Lightning for game one and followed that up with a solid performance in a 5-4 overtime loss against rising Florida Panthers.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Patrick Kane, Marc-André Fleury, Seth Jones, and Alex DeBrincat React to NHL22 Ratings

Today is the release day for EA Sports’ NHL22, their latest in the NHL franchise of games. One of the major features in NHL22 this year is the new addition of the ‘X-Factors’ a system of skills and ratings that apply to a number of NHL superstars that give them unique abilities on the ice that help make them standout from the rest of the league.
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Comparing Charlie McAvoy vs. Seth Jones

On Friday, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension, the richest contract in franchise history. The league standard has been set for this type of contract, most notably when Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones signed for the exact same amount this summer. While McAvoy may...
NHL
seeleylake.com

Blackhawks fall to Flint Creek

SEELEY LAKE - In the homecoming game Oct. 15, senior Walker McDonald was the only Blackhawk to put points on the board in the 6-42 loss to Flint Creek. No additional stats were available. The Blackhawks kick off Friday, Oct. 22 against Charlo at 7 p.m. for their last home game of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Draws power-play assist

Kane logged a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. Kane set up Alex DeBrincat's tally in the first period, which was all the Blackhawks could muster against Thatcher Demko. Through five games, Kane has a goal, four assists, 24 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. All but one of his points have come on the power play.
NHL
WGN News

Blackhawks’ Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the […]
NHL
theScore

Jones and Blackhawks in trouble, Kyrou's breakout, and Kraken impressions

It's less than two weeks into the season and Chicago is already underwater. On Thursday night, the Blackhawks' record wilted to 0-4-1 following a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Through five games, they've been outscored 21-9. The gap widens if special teams are excluded, with the opposition outscoring Chicago 17-3 during five-on-five action. Yikes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Sends helper in loss

McCabe posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. McCabe helped out on Tyler Johnson's goal in the first period -- those two, along with Jonathan Toews with the primary assist -- each recorded important firsts on the play. For McCabe, it was his first point as a Blackhawk. The 28-year-old has added 11 hits, 10 blocks, six shots on net and a minus-5 rating through six contests as a top-four defenseman. He's a more defensive player by nature, with a career high of 20 points set in 2016-17 with the Sabres. He hasn't had more than 14 points in a campaign since.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks still haven’t held a lead this season as they fall to 0-5-1 with a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings — and the sellout streak at the United Center ends

The Chicago Blackhawks saw one hallowed streak come to a halt while laying claim to one of the worst streaks in NHL history. The Hawks smashed the 2000-01 Washington Capitals’ record of 350 minutes, 25 seconds without holding a lead to start a season. After the Hawks’ 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night at the United Center, the new record stands at 360:57. And counting. It was ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dishes pair of helpers

Toews recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. He also won 17 of 23 faceoffs. As the Blackhawks have struggled as a team, so has Toews individually. His assists Sunday were his first points of the campaign. The 33-year-old center has added 12 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in six contests, but fantasy managers should be encouraged now that he's gotten on the scoresheet.
NHL
chatsports.com

Quick Recap- Wings/Blackhawks

Wings beat the Blackhawks 6-3 tonight. Good game for the Wings after two bad losses. Nice to see them come out strong with Dylan Larkin all over the ice in the first period. Of course the talk will be the hat trick by Lucas Raymond. All goals are below with...
NHL

