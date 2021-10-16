CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Pockets assist Friday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Hagel posted an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils. Hagel set...

www.cbssports.com

WILX-TV

Blackhawks Return Gustafsson

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have brought back Erik Gustafsson, agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent defenseman. Gustafsson was released by the New York Islanders on Sunday. The deal with Chicago is worth $800,000. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
NHL
fox8tv.com

Pens / Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins held their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks former 3 time Stanley Cup Champion Marc Andre Fleury started in the net for Chicago. Teddy Bluger scored 15 seconds in Pens won 5-2 for the first hockey night in Pittsburgh this season.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Penguins to host Blackhawks on Saturday

Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-1, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -173, Blackhawks +144; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks. Pittsburgh finished 37-16-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. Goalies for the...
NHL
Brandon Hagel
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Canucks

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks continue their four-game homestand on Thursday night as the Vancouver Canucks visit the United Center with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. TEAM RECORDS. CHI: 0-3-1, 1 PT. VAN: 1-2-1. 3 PTS.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting Friday

Lankinen is the starting goaltender for Friday's game in New Jersey, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. The 26-year-old will make his first start of the season after posting a 3.01 GAA and .906 save percentage in 37 games last year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Draws power-play assist

Kane logged a power-play assist, six shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. Kane set up Alex DeBrincat's tally in the first period, which was all the Blackhawks could muster against Thatcher Demko. Through five games, Kane has a goal, four assists, 24 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. All but one of his points have come on the power play.
NHL
#Blackhawks#Devils
WGN News

Blackhawks’ Kane misses practice due to COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane missed practice on Saturday because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson also missed practice for the same reason. The announcement doesn’t necessarily mean that any of the players tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the […]
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks still haven’t held a lead this season as they fall to 0-5-1 with a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings — and the sellout streak at the United Center ends

The Chicago Blackhawks saw one hallowed streak come to a halt while laying claim to one of the worst streaks in NHL history. The Hawks smashed the 2000-01 Washington Capitals’ record of 350 minutes, 25 seconds without holding a lead to start a season. After the Hawks’ 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night at the United Center, the new record stands at 360:57. And counting. It was ...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Kings, Blues, Blackhawks, Senators, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings might be getting good news after what looked like a serious injury to defenseman Drew Doughty. Meanwhile, the status on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade seems to change weekly. How long will he be staying with the St. Louis Blues? The Ottawa Senators seemed to have dismissed rumors that they’re looking to add a top-nine center to their group and there were plenty of scouts at the Blackhawks game on Thursday, many of them likely checking in on Dylan Strome.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Nabs first helper

Strome recorded an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Strome was a healthy scratch for the first four games of the year, but he's made a modest impact in the last two contests. He has four shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating in addition to his helper on Henrik Borgstrom's goal Sunday. Most of the Blackhawks' depth forwards have struggled to make an impact, so it'll only take a little positive play for Strome to work his way up the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Sends helper in loss

McCabe posted an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. McCabe helped out on Tyler Johnson's goal in the first period -- those two, along with Jonathan Toews with the primary assist -- each recorded important firsts on the play. For McCabe, it was his first point as a Blackhawk. The 28-year-old has added 11 hits, 10 blocks, six shots on net and a minus-5 rating through six contests as a top-four defenseman. He's a more defensive player by nature, with a career high of 20 points set in 2016-17 with the Sabres. He hasn't had more than 14 points in a campaign since.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Adam Gaudette: Picks up assist

Gaudette notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Gaudette earned the secondary helper on Henrik Borgstrom's goal as the Blackhawks' third line gave the team some life in the third period. The assist was Gaudette's first point in three appearances. He posted 11 points in 40 contests between the Blackhawks and the Canucks last year, but the 25-year-old hasn't completely secured his place in the lineup so far, although Sunday's outing was a step in the right direction.
NHL
chatsports.com

Quick Recap- Wings/Blackhawks

Wings beat the Blackhawks 6-3 tonight. Good game for the Wings after two bad losses. Nice to see them come out strong with Dylan Larkin all over the ice in the first period. Of course the talk will be the hat trick by Lucas Raymond. All goals are below with...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Henrik Borgstrom: Tickles twine Sunday

Borgstrom scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. Borgstrom's third-period tally was his first NHL goal since since March 5, 2019. The Finn has worked in a third-line role for much of 2021-22, picking up two points, 10 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in six contests. A first-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, fantasy managers probably won't need to roster him early in the season given his lack of meaningful production across the board.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Dishes pair of helpers

Toews recorded two assists and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. He also won 17 of 23 faceoffs. As the Blackhawks have struggled as a team, so has Toews individually. His assists Sunday were his first points of the campaign. The 33-year-old center has added 12 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in six contests, but fantasy managers should be encouraged now that he's gotten on the scoresheet.
NHL

