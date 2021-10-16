Camby neighborhood on the hunt for suspects connected to string of car break-ins and a vehicle theft

INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners in a Camby neighborhood are pooling their surveillance cameras together in the hopes of catching two thieves. The pair is responsible for a string of car break-ins and a stolen vehicle.

“As soon as it’s locked they go to another car,” details theft victim James McCartney.

The incidents are happening on Marlene Drive. Camera footage shows two suspects. One man has tattoos, and the other appears to be younger. They go from car to car checking to see if vehicles are unlocked, so they can steal items inside. Eventually, they found McCartney’s unlocked truck around 2 a.m.

“I had just got back from Menards with my son. I waited for him to get out, but he was taking too long. I totally forgot to lock it,” explains McCartney.

Inside they found his spare key in a compartment. Surveillance video shows them locking the car, and walking away to check other vehicles. An hour later they return to steal the truck.

“Opened the garage door ready to get out for the day, and where’s my truck at?” tells McCartney, “I take care of it and everything. I almost had it paid off. This happens, and now I might have to go buy a new one.”

McCartney’s missing truck is a red 2012 Chevy Silverado club cab pickup with a missing tailgate.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the two suspects. They have advice for car owners to avoid falling victim to car break-ins and thefts.

“I would encourage folks to park in a well-lit part of your driveway, and to notify neighbors if you’re going out of town,” explains Officer William Young with IMPD, “Something we see in the summertime are garage doors open all night. There are criminals are in the rural areas just as well as the inner city.”

