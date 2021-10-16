CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Camby neighborhood on the hunt for suspects connected to string of car break-ins and a vehicle theft

By Mike Sullivan
FOX59
FOX59
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DOf4_0cSxqxCj00

INDIANAPOLIS — Homeowners in a Camby neighborhood are pooling their surveillance cameras together in the hopes of catching two thieves. The pair is responsible for a string of car break-ins and a stolen vehicle.

“As soon as it’s locked they go to another car,” details theft victim James McCartney.

Tracking Homicides in Indianapolis

The incidents are happening on Marlene Drive. Camera footage shows two suspects. One man has tattoos, and the other appears to be younger. They go from car to car checking to see if vehicles are unlocked, so they can steal items inside. Eventually, they found McCartney’s unlocked truck around 2 a.m.

“I had just got back from Menards with my son. I waited for him to get out, but he was taking too long. I totally forgot to lock it,” explains McCartney.

Inside they found his spare key in a compartment. Surveillance video shows them locking the car, and walking away to check other vehicles. An hour later they return to steal the truck.

“Opened the garage door ready to get out for the day, and where’s my truck at?” tells McCartney, “I take care of it and everything. I almost had it paid off. This happens, and now I might have to go buy a new one.”

McCartney’s missing truck is a red 2012 Chevy Silverado club cab pickup with a missing tailgate.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the two suspects. They have advice for car owners to avoid falling victim to car break-ins and thefts.

“I would encourage folks to park in a well-lit part of your driveway, and to notify neighbors if you’re going out of town,” explains Officer William Young with IMPD, “Something we see in the summertime are garage doors open all night. There are criminals are in the rural areas just as well as the inner city.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Rinda Fulwider
8d ago

sad. I hope you find them. they need to get a life and job. people don't care about others anymore. sad. and I don't leave a key to the car anywhere someone can find it.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Camby, IN
FOX59

Homicide investigation underway for 14-year-old on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — On October 11, two juveniles were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds, one in critical and one in stable condition. According to IMPD, they were shot in an apartment on the 1800 block of Wellington Avenue. The 14-year-old boy, who was critical, succumbed to his wounds on October 24. Homicide detectives are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

One dead after crash on IN-267 in Plainfield, I-70 closed

UPDATE: According to an IMPD report, police responded to three semis and one passenger vehicle in an accident. A semi-driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the passenger car received minor injuries. Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists determined the driver of an […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Vehicles#Chevy#Impd#Fox 59
FOX59

East side double shooting leaves one man dead, one woman injured

INDIANAPOLIS – A double shooting has left one man dead and one woman in stable condition on the city’s East side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2100 block of Lake Terrace West Drive at the Lakeview Terrace Apartments. IMPD said when officers arrived […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis police investigating 2 shootings within 20 minutes, 6 miles apart

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred within less than 20 minutes of one another, six miles apart, and left two people injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersections of E. Washington Street and McKim Avenue in the Arsenal Heights neighborhood. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX59

IMPD seeks public’s help finding missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man missing man who suffers from dementia. IMPD said 68-year-old Roger Wallace was last seen at about 10 a.m. Friday walking northbound from 1400 E. County Line Rd. on the city’s south side. Wallace is described as 5’10″, 185 pounds with gray hair and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shooting kills 1 on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Indy’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 7900 block of Palawan Drive in an apartment complex near Brookville and Franklin roads. Police originally said the victim was listed as being in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 seriously injured in shooting on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting has seriously injured one person on the city’s west side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cossell Drive and Vermont Street, a few blocks east of Lynhurst Drive. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

4K+
Followers
906
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy