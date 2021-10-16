CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TPD seek information in identifying person of interest in homicide investigation

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 9 days ago
Tucson Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide that happened September 13.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of N. Dodge Boulevard, near Grant Road for a shooting, police say. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after arrival. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Vincent Nicholas Sullivan.

Police say detectives suspect Sullivan was involved in a confrontation in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Security camera footage captured a person running from the scene after the shooting, police say.

Detectives ask that anyone who may know this person or have information about this case call 88-CRIME.

Comments / 6

Chiquis
8d ago

wow I hope someone recognize the guy running from the crime scene soon. so sad now nobody cares for human life anymore, they just kill and kill, those are cowards, they dont know how to be a man. let's pray he is caught.

Reply(1)
4
Tucson AZ user
8d ago

yes please anybody knows anything say something the victim was my boyfriend friend... the victim was a good kid no reason to have died.

Reply(2)
2
 

