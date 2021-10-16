TPD seek information in identifying person of interest in homicide investigation
Tucson Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide that happened September 13.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of N. Dodge Boulevard, near Grant Road for a shooting, police say. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after arrival. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Vincent Nicholas Sullivan.
Police say detectives suspect Sullivan was involved in a confrontation in the parking lot prior to the shooting.
Security camera footage captured a person running from the scene after the shooting, police say.
Detectives ask that anyone who may know this person or have information about this case call 88-CRIME.
