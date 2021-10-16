CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steel High can’t be stopped by Camp Hill, remain undefeated with 67-22 win in Week 8

A mismatch on paper got off to a start no one was expecting. What was thought to be an incomplete pass by Steel High was actually a live ball, and Dominic Coletta cashed in for Camp Hill to give the lions a 7-0 lead. Steel High shook that off and responded with a Tyrone Moore TD through the air to knot things up at 7 apiece. Taeyon Bratton and Jakhai Noss would each add to the lead with some rushing TDs shortly after and the Rollers keep rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ as they still can’t be beat after a 67-22 victory in Week 8.

FULL WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS from Friday Night Football on abc27

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

2021 SCHEDULE: High School Sports Live games on 27.3

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt , Allie Berube , Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

abc27 News

Wilson walks it off against Hempfield with 28-21 win in Week 9

A game that went down to the last 30 seconds saw Wilson steal a win against Hempfield in Week 9, 28-21. Both teams came into the game still fighting for playoff survival. 4th quarter, Hempfield down 21-14 trying to tie the game. A fumble by Hempfield looked to end the drive, but the Knights managed […]
abc27 News

CD East downs Central Dauphin in Week 9 with 31-14 victory

The battle of the CD squads saw CD East take down Central Dauphin 31-14 in Week 9. The Panther’s win was accomplished by a spread-out offense with Mekhi Flowers and Marcell McDaniels all found the endzone to push CD East over Central Dauphin, 31-14. Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started […]
abc27 News

Eagles drop their fifth game in six tries with 33-22 loss in Vegas

(WHTM) – The thrill of a Week 1 victory in Atlanta and the optimism surrounding the Nick Sirianni era feels like a lifetime ago. The Eagles dropped their fifth game in six tries – the latest at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders by the final of 33-22 on Sunday. It certainly didn’t feel […]
abc27 News

Lampeter-Strasburg dominates Ephrata 63-7 in Week 9

A determined Lampeter-Strasburg team clinched a tie for the Lanc-Lebanon Section 3 title with a 63-7 rout of Ephrata in Week 9. Offense was working early and often for the Pioneers in front of a Homecoming crowd. Giovanni Maletesta, Berkley Wagner, and Payton Cunningham all had a huge hand in propelling the Pioneer offense to […]
abc27 News

Penn State QB Sean Clifford started against Illinois

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State QB Sean Clifford did start against Illinois, as announced on the video board before the game. Midway through the second quarter, Clifford has gone 4-for-6 for 108 yards and one touchdown. The third-year starter was injured against Iowa on Oct. 9, and Penn State head coach James Franklin […]
abc27 News

How to watch No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois, plus preview show on abc27

(WHTM) — No. 7 Penn State host Illinois (2-5) on Saturday, October 23 on homecoming weekend broadcast live on abc27. Penn State is 5-1 but has not named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game after third-year starter Sean Clifford was injured against Iowa. The noon kickoff begins ABC’s college football coverage on Saturday, October 23. […]
