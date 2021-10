The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 6-4 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tim Berni scored the first goal for the Monsters at 5:53 of the opening frame with assists from Adam Helewka and Jake Christiansen. Christiansen added a power-play tally to double the lead at 7:19 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Justin Danforth, but Syracuse responded with two goals from Jimmy Huntington on the man-advantage at 17:18 and Charles Hudon at 18:45 to send Cleveland to the first intermission tied 2-2. The second period started with a goal from Syracuse’s Maxim Cajkovic at 2:55, but Adam Helewka notched a marker at 6:57 with a helper from Josh Dunne to bring the game back to a tie. The Crunch closed out the middle frame after Sean Day converted on a shorthanded opportunity at 16:09 sending the Monsters to the final 20 minutes down 4-3. Syracuse added two more goals in the final frame from Gage Goncalves at 3:58 and Gabriel Dumont at 16:36 before Justin Scott notched a tally at 16:44 with assists from Tristan Mullin and Gabriel Carlsson bringing the final score to 6-4.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO