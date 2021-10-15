Rowdies tie New York on Red Bulls own goal

Rowdies midfielder Sebastian Dalgaaard, seen here in a game against Charlotte in August, plays a role in giving the Rowdies a tie against New York on Friday night at Al Lang Stadium. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rowdies were held to a 1-1 draw by New York on Friday night at Al Lang Stadium, a result that put Tampa Bay and Phoenix in a tie for most points in the USL Championship.

The Rowdies (20-7-21) and Rising (19-5-5) have 62 points apiece with three games remaining in the regular season.

New York took the lead in the 23rd minute on a goal by Luther Archimede. Omar Sowe played a through-ball into the left channel, and Archimede slipped a low shot past advancing Rowdies goalkeeper Evan Louro.

Tampa Bay, playing before an announced crowd of 6,882, tied it in the 45th minute on a New York own goal forced by a cross by Sebastian Dalgaard.

The Rowdies were applying pressure as the first half wound down. In the final minute, a cross by Leo Fernandes found Steevan Dos Santos for a header that goalkeeper AJ Marcucci saved. But less than 30 seconds later, Fernandes slipped Dalgaard into the left channel with a pass that split two defenders, and Dalgaard’s ball into the top of the 6-yard area was turned into New York’s net by Red Bulls defender Juan Castillo as Dos Santos threatened to finish.

The Red Bulls were reduced to 10 men in second-half stoppage time as Jeremy Rafanello was sent off for a hard foul on Aaron Guillen, but the Rowdies were unable to take advantage in the limited time they had remaining as Marcucci made a pair of saves to deny Sebastian Guenzatti and Fernandes.

The Rowdies’ next game is Wednesday against Miami at Al Lang Stadium.