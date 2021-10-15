CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's not just copper; GYX indicated cyclical the whole time

By Gary Tanashian
kitco.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper makes the headlines, but GYX has been bullish all along; gold awaits its time as the message from metals land is bullish, risk "on" and cyclical. While copper went through its correction we have been noting each...

kitco.com

Gold and silver look great

Last week was an interesting one for the metals. The bottoms held, the trend reversed and from looking bad, they now look great. Forget about the news. The price action and charts show bullish formations. During the past 6-7 days, we have seen higher highs and higher lows, which indicate the rally should continue.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Bitcoin price is about to go parabolic, but towards $100k or $20k? Soloway and Grummes

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin is about to see another major breakout after surpassing its previous all-time highs, but will the price move to the upside or the downside?. David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, hosts a discussion with Florian Grummes, managing director of Midas Touch Consulting, and Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai, to talk Bitcoin price forecasts for the short-term, long-term, and inflation hedges.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver head in to the European open on a positive note

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have started the week on the front foot. During the Asian session, the price of the yellow metal breached $1800/oz once again but has now settled at $1797/oz. Copper is also looking positive up 1.19% while spot WTI has risen 0.26%. Risk sentiment was...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Indica#Inflation#About Time#Nftrh#Gyx#Cper#The Industrial Metals
kitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Normal chart consolidation in an uptrend - Oct. 25

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar higher in early U.S. trading Monday. The market is now seeing some routine "backing and filling" in an existing uptrend. The Bitcoin bulls still have the solid overall near-term technical advantage. There are no strong, early chart clues to suggest a market top is close at hand. That means more price upside is likely in the near term. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Commerzbank see gold rising on higher inflation expectations

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. When looking forward he said "Gold should profit from this in its role as a store of value....
BUSINESS
kitco.com

GoldMining has balance sheet strength and sizable resources

With projects based in locations ranging from Alaska to Brazil, GoldMining (NYSE:GLDG, TSX:GOLD) has a large resource totaling 16.2 million ounces in the measured and indicated and 16.2 million ounces in the inferred resource categories. CEO Alastair Still spoke to Kitco on Wednesday. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including,...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold stock mean-reversion in progress

Despite long-term interest rates continuing to move upwards, the precious metal’s sector has been steadily finding buyers since late September. Previously, rising bond yields acted as a factor for selling both gold and silver, paying no dividends or coupons. I believe the main reason for the recent dis-connect is investors viewing inflation differently since the end of September.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Global GDP trends; gold and silver buy signals

CPM discusses long-term trends in GDP growth among countries, focusing on the rise of China as an economic power and discussing Russia’s restrained GDP position in the world. CPM also updates its market views on gold and silver, having issued short-term buy recommendations today. Finally, there is a discussion about some financial and logistical issues related to taking delivery of gold and silver from ETFs that allow such conversion.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold/Silver/Wheat: The next short squeeze

What is the next market to see a short squeeze? That is the question I have been asked most by clients this week. Shortages have been popping up everywhere within supply chains, especially where inventory remains low and bottlenecks in distribution occur. Multiple commodities such as Oats, Cotton, Crude Oil, and Gasoline have rallied double-digit percentage gains this month. I know you are thinking, when is it my time in Gold and Silver?
MARKETS
kitco.com

From 'dead money' to a breakout: Silver's fortune is about to change

(Kitco News) Silver has been "dead money" for the past six months, but its fortune is about to change with the precious metal's fundamentals pointing to a breakout towards $35, said Jim Iuorio, TJM Institutional Services managing director. After frustrating several months, silver finally found its spotlight, Iuorio told Michelle...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Bonds indicate inflation, but copper doesn't? What gives?

Currencies & metals rally VS the dollar on Wednesday. A dollar and Kiwi are firmly on the rally tracks. Good Day… And a Tub Thumpin’ Thursday to you! Just when the Red Sox thought they were going to be one game away from the World Series, the Astros came storming back, first on Tuesday night, and then followed that rally with another one last night and now it’s the Astros that are only one game/win away from the World Series! Baseball is a strange game at times… I finally got to sit outside to read yesterday, the sun was warm, the sky was blue, and there were no workers in my backyard! My visit to the heart doc, when well… He liked that I had lost more weight than when he last saw me 6-months ago and said that my heart function continues to get stronger… I still go in and out of AFib a lot, but he’s not worried, and if he’s not worried then I’m not worried! The Blue Jays (a spin-off of the Moody Blues) greet me this morning with one of my all-time fave songs: I Dreamed Last Night… Not familiar with that one? YOUTube it and you’ll become a fan quickly!
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Mixed outlook with gold bulls heavily reliant on $ weakness

The rallies in gold and silver on Wednesday were very impressive, especially with the dollar not making a fresh low for the week. However, it should be noted that the Dollar Index did make a new low for the week overnight and hit its lowest level since September 28. It is also possible that inflationary dialogue from legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones prompted buying of both gold and silver yesterday. According to Jones, the Fed needs to act now, or it is possible that inflation sentiment will become unanchored and that if the Fed gets behind the inflation curve it could result in surging inflation. Jones also suggested that if the Fed gets caught removing the punch bowl too late, they may be forced to act much more aggressively than they would have liked. Jones also suggested he sees Bitcoin as a viable instrument and suggested that it has won the near-term battle with gold as an inflation hedge. On the other hand, the dollar looks vulnerable to lower action ahead. The US daily infection count registered its lowest weekday infection rate since July 20 on Monday, which result in even more flight to quality premium being removed from the greenback. Given all the fits and starts of the gold market and its inability to build on gains, it needs to prove itself a hot commodity with the trade above $1,802. Silver looks significantly more powerful on its charts than gold. While silver will likely see support from a softer dollar and higher gold prices, it could also rally without assistance from those markets, as it could find support from its role as a classic physical commodity facing increased demand. On the other hand, it should be noted that silver ETF holdings have seen significant outflows recently in the face of significant futures price gains.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Home: Copper surplus on the horizon, but will it come in time?

The global refined copper market will be roughly balanced between supply and demand this year before moving into significant supply surplus in 2022. That’s the headline forecast from the International Copper Study Group (ICSG), which has just updated its twice-yearly assessment of the market’s statistical landscape. This year’s small supply...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold gains 1% on lower U.S. yields, inflation worries

* Investors await BoJ, ECB policy meetings due this week. Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday, as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and persisting worries about inflation lifted the safe-haven asset ahead of major central bank meetings this week. Spot gold was up 0.9%...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

South Africa's DRDGOLD ups gold production and EBITDA in third quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. All-in sustaining costs per kilogram and all-in costs per kilogram were R648,880/kg and R667,157/kg, respectively, decreasing quarter on...
METAL MINING

