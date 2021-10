LAGRANGE: Maryville College eclipsed 300 total yards for the third time in four games in its 31-26 win over North Carolina Wesleyan last week after not reaching that mark in its first three games of the season. It is a sign that the Scots’ young offense is growing, but LaGrange is already solidified in what it does offensively. The Panthers rank third in the USA South in passing yards per game (242.0) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (13). Neither team has much in terms of a running game as LaGrange and Maryville College are two of three teams in the conference to average less than 100 yards per game on the ground.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO