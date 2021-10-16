CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri medical marijuana residency requirement dropped

By Sydney Moran, Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPMYs_0cSxo0RD00

Republic, Mo. — A federal judge recently eliminated the residency requirement for Medical Marijuana dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers.

“Amendment 2 was structured for the residents of Missouri,” Co-Owner of Easy Mountain Drew Biene said. “It was for Missouri businesses. It was structured was Missouri business owners. They made sure that 51 percent of ownership of any of these enterprises are Missouri residents.”

Dispensaries see large number of applicants for job openings

Now, multi-state operators can open and operate in the state.

“Out of state interest, some of their applications they couldn’t prove that they were over 51 percent Missouri residency,” Biene said. “They felt it was discriminating them from being able to operate. They got in front of a federal judge who then got rid of that.”

There are only so many licenses given out for dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers.

“The multi-state operators, for them to have an impact and profit out of Missouri, they’re going to have to come in and buy some existing licenses because there’s a finite number of licenses,” Chair of the Marijuana Law group at Carnahan Evans Chip Sheppard said. “There’s 62 cultivation licenses, 87 manufacturing licenses, and 192 dispensary licenses allowed.”

Medical marijuana customers may be older than you think

The original residency requirement means a majority of enterprises are locally owned.

“We see so many people that live right down the street from me or their kids go to school with my kids,” Biene said. “We see that familiarity, we see that community is something that’s holistic and healing.”

Easy Mountain is the sole dispensary in Republic. But, it’s not concerned about multi-state operators coming to plant some seeds.

“We’re facilitating something so special and unique,” Biene said. “We’re really not concerned about the big guys coming in and try to rock our boat they’re not playing our game.”

Right now there are 162 dispensaries approved to operate in the state with the cap at 192. But, this changes with every census.

“6 months ago the total number of cultivation licenses was capped at 60,” Sheppard said. “The department of health has the discretion to issue more licenses but there’s been no indication that they’re interested in doing that. It doesn’t behoove [multi-state operators] to go into a state and just have one dispensary. They’re going to go into a new state and probably max out the number of licenses they can have. They’ll want 3 cultivation licenses, 5 dispensary licenses.”

Missouri sees more than 140 medical cannabis dispensaries open in under a year

Purchasing those licenses from local mom-and-pop shops might not be an easy feat.

“[Multi-state operators] can cover a lot more space and they can cover a lot more ground,” Biene said. “But I’m going to ask you how your mom is doing. That’s just not something a corporation can offer very easily.  They’re busy people. It’s not a slight. You’re taking on a bigger responsibility which means it’s less personable.”

Now it’s just a waiting game.

“Hopefully this is not going to have a negative impact on anybody that’s a small operator who wants to stay in the business,” Sheppard said, “They’ll still have a little customer base and I think there will still be people that buy Missouri and keep it here.”

Sheppard said the department of health pointed out it does not plan to appeal the decision to remove the residency requirement. However, the department of health has 40 days from when they signed to change its minds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri has some of best drivers in country according to new report

ST. LOUIS– Missouri has some of the best drivers in the country, that’s according to QuoteWizard, one of the nation’s leading online insurance marketplaces. QuoteWizard analyzed data from two million car insurance quotes from drivers across the country. The company evaluated states on four factors to determine overall driver quality. Those factors are: Accidents Speeding […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missing from the map: Why Springfield isn’t in a new plan for higher-speed passenger trains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In most developed countries in the world, you can climb aboard higher speed trains and zoom to your destination. But, in the U.S., highways and airlines remain most people’s preferred method of transport. Soon, however, another mode could gain more prominence. Included in President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill is billions of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republic, MO
Government
City
Republic, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensary#Marijuana Dispensaries
KOLR10 News

Frozen lamb products shipped to Missouri recalled; imported without re-inspection

MISSOURI – AFFCO USA, Importer of Record in Jacksonville, Fla., is recalling approximately 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday. The lamb products were imported in July 2021 and were […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shot eligibility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Millions more Americans just became eligible for COVID-19 boosters but figuring out who’s eligible and when can be confusing. And adding to the challenge is that this time around, people can choose a different brand of vaccine for that extra dose. Several factors, including the vaccine you started with and when […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

1K+
Followers
611
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy