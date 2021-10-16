CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsburg, CA

Effort to recall Kingsburg City councilmember fails due to insufficient number of signatures, officials say

By Halle Sembritzki
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lt9O8_0cSxneV700

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The effort to collect enough signatures to recall Kingsburg City councilmember Jewel Hurtado has failed after officials report that not enough signatures were received to push recall efforts any further.

RELATED: Exclusive – Kingsburg council member, Hurtado fires back at recall effort, opens up about death threats, harassment and hints DUI charge was politically motivated

Fresno County Clerk James Kus released documentation on Friday that states a total of 310 signatures were found to be sufficient on the petition when a total of 354 were needed to move the recall process forward.

Hurtado was under fire after making a motion to place a rainbow flag outside of Kingsburg City Hall during Pride Month. Hurtado was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in late June.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

1K+
Followers
703
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy