Mary Berry Revealed This Disturbing Detail About Her Medical Emergency

By Hope Ngo
Mashed
Mashed
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone that cooking and baking fans love as much as Dame Mary Berry, Britain's Queen of Cakes and a former judge on the "Great British Bake Off." At (just) 86 years old, she's written over 75 books (via Waterstones) and can count royalty like Prince William...

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

