Mary Berry Revealed This Disturbing Detail About Her Medical Emergency

Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland the week of October 18 after her doctors advised her to rest for a "few days," according to NBC News. Buckingham Palace has not been forthcoming with information about the queen's health, but maintains that she is in "good spirits," despite taking some time off. On October 20, the queen was taken to the hospital to undergo some tests. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," the palace said in a statement, according to BBC News. The report indicates that the queen traveled to King Edward VII's Hospital by car "where she was seen by specialists." Further details about her health were not made available.

