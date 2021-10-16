Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one step closer to winning a bet with the mayor of Phoenix, Arizona. The Chicago Sky played the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA finals, and won. At stake from Chicago are treats from Brown Sugar Bakery, Half Acre Beer, and food from Medici on 57th. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is matching that wager, with goods from women-owned businesses in Phoenix. I’m looking forward to the @chicagosky and @phoenixmercury rematch. I’m willing to bet some @brownsugabakery🧁, @HalfAcrebeer and @MediciOn57 that the Sky will win the series. @MayorGallego, what’s good? pic.twitter.com/v00Mj7FA1S — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 10, 2021

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO