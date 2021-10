SASKATOON - The Saskatoon Blades defeated the Regina Pats 4-1 Sunday for their fourth consecutive triumph in the Western Hockey League. Egor Sidorov, Brandon Lisowsky, Tristen Robins and Moritz Elias scored for the Blades (6-1-1), which are second in the Eastern Conference. Cole Dubinsky scored the lone goal for the...

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO