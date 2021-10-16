Injury update on Booth

Following Clemson’s 17-14 win over Syracuse on Friday night in the Carrier Dome, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave an injury update on junior cornerback Andrew Booth.

Booth wasn’t on Clemson’s unavailable list, but did not play Friday night and was a “pregame scratch” per Swinney.

Venables said after the game that it was a game-time decision to not play Booth.

“I think he’s had a hamstring strain so hopefully we get him back here,” Venables said. “But he practiced most of the week. I thought Nate Wiggins stepped up, though, and did some really good things.”

Swinney also commented on Booth’s injury during his postgame presser.

“Booth was tight in his hamstring and we just didn’t think he could go,” Swinney said. “He had it taped up and all that stuff, but just didn’t think he could go like he needed to, better than those other guys that were healthy.”

