Economy

U.S. Treasury puts crypto industry on notice over rising ransomware attacks

By Daphne Psaledakis
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Suspected ransomware payments totaling $590 million were made in the first six months of this year, more than the $416 million reported for the whole of 2020, U.S. authorities said on Friday, as Washington put the cryptocurrency industry on alert about its role in combating ransomware attacks.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the average amount of reported ransomware transactions per month in 2021 was $102.3 million, with REvil/Sodinokibi, Conti, DarkSide, Avaddon, and Phobos the most prevalent ransomware strains reported.

President Joe Biden has made the government's cybersecurity response a top priority for the most senior levels of his administration following a series of attacks this year that threatened to destabilize U.S. energy and food supplies.

Seeking to stop the use of crypto currencies in the payment of ransomware demands, Treasury told members of the crypto community they are responsible for making sure they do not "directly or indirectly" help facilitate deals prohibited by U.S. sanctions.

Its new guidance said the virtual currency industry plays an increasingly critical role in preventing those blacklisted from exploiting virtual currencies to evade sanctions.

"Treasury is helping to stop ransomware attacks by making it difficult for criminals to profit from their crimes, but we need partners in the private sector to help prevent this illicit activity," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

The new guidance also advised virtual currency exchanges to use geolocation tools to block access from countries under U.S. sanctions.

Hackers use ransomware to take down systems that control everything from hospital billing to manufacturing. They stop only after receiving hefty payments, typically in cryptocurrency.

This year, gangs have hit numerous U.S. companies in large scale hacks. One such attack on pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline led to temporary fuel supply shortages on the U.S. East Coast. Hackers also targeted an Iowa-based agricultural company, sparking fears of disruptions to grain harvesting in the Midwest.

The Biden administration last month unveiled sanctions against cryptocurrency exchange Suex OTC, S.R.O. over its alleged role in enabling illegal payments from ransomware attacks, officials said, in the Treasury's first such move against a virtual currency exchange over ransomware activity

.

Ransomware Rise Pushes Organizations to Prepare for Attack

As ransomware attacks continued to grow in number and severity throughout 2021, there are some faint signs that organizations are getting better at preparing for and responding to them, a trio of new reports suggests. One of the reports, from ThycoticCentrify, is based on responses from 300 US-based IT decision-makers....
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as market anticipates faster inflation

(Adds Treasury auction results) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as a tighter labor market pointed to a recovering economy that renewed questions about the pace of inflation and when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Two key market measures of future inflation based on five-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury breakeven inflation rates jumped on Thursday, hitting highs last seen in 2012. Yields on U.S. Treasuries notes also rose, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury rising 4.5 basis points to 1.680%. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market. Traders are in the process of reassessing their outlook on monetary policy as primary dealers fill out the Fed's survey of their market expectations, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. People are worried the Fed's tightening process will begin earlier than policymakers' "dot-plot" of the future federal funds now suggests, especially with wages and inflation on the rise, Ricchiuto said. "It's this back and forth between is inflation really stronger? Is it getting wrapped up into prices and then wages and what does that imply for future inflation?," he said. "By the same token what does it imply for monetary policy and that's the kickback." Greater demand than anticipated in the $19-billion auction of five-year TIPS on Thursday illustrates the need for an inflation protection feature, said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. A combination of higher inflation expectations from more sources than previously were analyzed shows how expectations of the Fed's move on rates has rapidly changed recently, he said. "The big move in nominal rates in Treasuries is this growing idea that the Fed is going to raise rates twice next year and after that they’re going to raise faster than the dots implied just four or five weeks ago," Vogel said. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2.3 basis points to 2.134%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 124.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.9 basis points at 0.434%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.897%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.659%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.591%. October 21 Thursday 2:31PM New York / 1831 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0575 0.0583 0.002 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 0.005 Two-year note 99-165/256 0.4343 0.059 Three-year note 99-146/256 0.7711 0.069 Five-year note 98-100/256 1.2116 0.065 Seven-year note 98-72/256 1.5118 0.058 10-year note 96-32/256 1.6798 0.045 20-year bond 94-68/256 2.1054 0.024 30-year bond 97-16/256 2.1336 0.023 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields extend rise after soft 20-year auction; curve steepens for 2nd day

* U.S. 10-year yield his 5-month high * U.S. 5-year yield matches 7-month peak hit Monday * U.S. 20-yar auction results show weak demand (Recasts, adds new comment, 20-year auction results) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, after a weak auction of 20-year notes, with the yield curve steepening for a second day, suggesting some investors may be having second thoughts about pricing a too aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. Prior to the curve steepening this week, the yield curve had flattened the last few sessions on expectations the Fed will raise interest rates earlier than expected, pushing short-dated yields higher. U.S. yields also extended gains after a softer-than-expected 20-year auction that saw the yield at 2.1%, higher than the expected rate at the bid deadline, suggesting investors demanded a higher premium for the bond. "It looks as though not even a significant cheapening in the issue could boost demand given rising inflation concerns and the generally bearish momentum in Treasuries since the September 22 FOMC," said Kim Rupert, managing director, fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. There were $54.1 billion in bids for a 2.25 bid-to-cover, lower than 2.36 last month and the 2.35 average. Action Economics said this was the third lowest bid-to-cover on record for the 20-year note, which the Treasury started selling again in May 2020. Overnight, the U.S. 10-year yield climbed to a five-month peak of 1.673%, while that on the 5-year note matched a seven- month high of 1.193% hit on Monday. The rise in long-dated yields steepened the curve again, with the spread between U.S. 5-year notes and U.S 30-year bonds at nearly 97 basis points. "Central bank tightening fever in Europe cooled off overnight, removing immediate pressure for consistently higher intermediate yields," wrote Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note. "That also reduces the curve flattener demand for long U.S. Treasuries at least for today." On Tuesday, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the ECB's guidance for no hike until inflation is seen stable at 2%. Analysts said the move higher overnight and on Wednesday in U.S. long-dated yields was spurred by comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller late Tuesday, saying the Fed may have to adopt "a more aggressive policy response" if high inflation continues through the end of the year. Waller's views, however, differed from that of Fed Governor Randal Quarles, who said on Wednesday that while it's time for the Fed to begin dialing down its bond-buying program, it would be "premature" to start raising interest rates in the face of high inflation that is likely to recede next year. Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, continued to price in a rate increase next year, although, the percentages have come down. On Wednesday, futures traders reduced the chances of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed in June to 46%, from 60% on Monday. Traders also pared back the odds of a rate hike in July to 62% from 82% on Monday. In afternoon trading, the U.S. 5-year yield, which reflects monetary policy expectations, was last down at 1.1506%. U.S. 20-year yields rose to one-week highs of 2.1%, and were last up 2 basis points at 2.0873%. U.S 30-year yields also touched one-week peaks of 2.1210% and were last up 3 basis points at 2.1163%. October 20 Wednesday 2:29PM New York / 1829 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.000 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 -0.005 Two-year note 99-194/256 0.3753 -0.018 Three-year note 99-198/256 0.7019 -0.008 Five-year note 98-176/256 1.1489 -0.006 Seven-year note 98-160/256 1.4589 -0.005 10-year note 96-124/256 1.6391 0.005 20-year bond 94-140/256 2.0873 0.020 30-year bond 97-116/256 2.1156 0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 16.75 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.00 0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Nick Zieminski, Kirsten Donovan)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

