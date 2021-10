The NFL’s email scandal continued on Wednesday morning — not with former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, but with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. According to a Tuesday report by the Los Angeles Times, Schefter in 2011 emailed an unpublished copy of a story he was writing for ESPN regarding the NFL lockout to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen. In the correspondence, Schefter referred to Allen as “Mr. Editor” and invited editorial input on the story — an unethical practice in the field of journalism.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO