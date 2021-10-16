CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral Plans Set for Chief Earl Old Person

By Anne James
 9 days ago
Tues. Oct. 19 - 2:00pm: Chief Old Person will arrive home to the Blackfeet Nation. A walk-through viewing will be held...

Longtime Blackfeet Chief and Chairman Earl Old Person has died at age 92, the tribe announced Wednesday evening. A press release from the tribe said Old Person died of cancer Wednesday at Blackfeet Community Hospital. Old Person was the longest serving elected tribal official in the U.S., according to the...
