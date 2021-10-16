CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Money on a Crypto Correction Using Options

 9 days ago

This short video by LedgerX explains how can one...

NBC New York

Coinbase Will Offer Customers a ‘Get Paid in Crypto' Direct Deposit Option. How to Decide If It's Right for You

Investing consistently in cryptocurrency just got a lot easier. In September, Coinbase announced that its users will soon be able to set up direct deposit with any percentage of their paychecks and can choose for the money to be deposited as U.S. dollars or any of the more than 100 cryptocurrencies available at the exchange, with no fees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1

How to make money with Bitcoin?

If you’ve given Bitcoin even a passing glance, then there’s little doubt that you’re wondering how to make money with Bitcoin. It’s not like any other currency in existence. For example, take the U.S. dollar (USD). Even though it doesn’t yield income like stocks do, one holds it hoping that they can sell it later down the road for more than what they paid for it originally, right? And if the value of the dollar declines significantly enough over a short period of time, there is an opportunity to profit by buying them while their value is low and selling them when their value appreciates again. Bitcoin Prime scam isn’t the truth. Bitcoins are a completely different animal altogether!
CURRENCIES
The Fragility of Passive Crypto Income Models, and How To Make Them Work

The hunt for passive income has been one of the biggest agendas in the cryptocurrency market since the inception of Bitcoin. Miners started getting their BTC, which was no more than the embodiment of a bold idea at the time. As time went on, mining had become profitable as more...
MARKETS
New Options For Bitcoin Traders, Cboe Buys Crypto Exchange + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The new bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) creates more options for crypto leverage, as options on the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF begin trading on the NYSE Arca Options and NYSE American Options exchanges on Wednesday, per Bloomberg. Investors will now be able to hedge or lever up underlying positions in the first US-listed fund tracking futures on BTC. Traders -- whether or not they hold the fund -- can bet on or against BITO by buying and selling bullish call contracts or bearish puts, per the report.
MARKETS
nashvillegab.com

Top 6 Tips How to Make Money in a Casino

There is no denying that gambling in a casino is fun, regardless of whether it is a land-based or online casino such as True Blue online casino Australia. However, many people are largely skeptical about partaking in this fun pursuit due to the fear of losing money. But does gambling mean having no control over your losses and blowing off all your money? Well, the answer is a big no! Of course, gambling is a lot about luck, but there is still a lot that you can do if you use the right strategies. So, here are the six tips on how to earn money in a casino.
GAMBLING
gamepur.com

How to make money using the Flamingo app in The Good Life

There are multiple ways to earn money in The Good Life, including completing quests, but the Flaming app winds up becoming a stress-free source of passive income. The Flamingo app comes preinstalled on Naomi’s PC in the house gifted to her by Rainy Woods. The camera can be pulled out...
CELL PHONES
kusi.com

Crypto investors are making tons of money off SHIBA INU coin

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular among investors, and more importantly, many are becoming more valuable. In addition to the most known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are altcoins. SHIBA INU Coin has become one of the most mentioned coins online this month, and it is making investors are excited.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Economy
Crypto
Markets
Stone Country Enterprise

Ex-Facebook executive explains how they make money

Facebook's former director of monetization Tim Kendall says it's within the company's capability to improve the algorithm and crackdown on misinformation, but they don't because they won't make as much money. Watch the full interview on "This is Life with Lisa Ling."
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How to sell clothes online and actually make money

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, the time of the week when we niche down to a single topic. Today? Fashion. Natasha and Danny and Alex got together to dig into the...
APPAREL
hiremymom.com

How to Make Money from Home and Save on Childcare

At HireMyMom, we work with mom professionals at every stage of their motherhood journey. We have moms with newborns considering their professional options and mothers with kids entering college who love working at home and can’t imagine any other way of working. One of the most common questions we hear...
RELATIONSHIPS
pncguam.com

$3.1M in tax refunds to be paid this week; refunds processed within 7 weeks

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration is now under 50 days in processing and paying income tax refunds. The latest batch of tax refunds totals $3,168,074, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent the payment of 964 error-free returns filed on or before September 9, 2021. Since 2019, the Department...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

This Mistake Costs Credit Card Users $76 Billion a Year

If you have credit cards, here's one situation you should try to avoid. Credit card companies don't operate out of the goodness of their hearts. Rather, their goal is to make money, and they do so in several ways. These include charging annual fees to credit card holders, imposing fees for cash advances, and collecting interest on balances that are carried forward.
CREDITS & LOANS
Bitcoin & Ethereum Looking for Direction, DOGE and SHIB Rally

Bitcoin price tested the key USD 60,000 support zone. Ethereum steadies above USD 4,000, XRP is struggling to gain pace above USD 1.12. GRT and RUNE gained over 16%. Bitcoin price extended its downside correction below the USD 62,500 support zone. BTC tested the USD 60,000 zone and is now (04:25 UTC) back above the USD 62,000 level. A close above USD 63,000 is needed to start a fresh increase in the near term.
MARKETS

