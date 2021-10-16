“Out There…Somewhere” Hats off to Bulldogs and Braves

EVANS, GA. (WJBF) – It’s the best way to say hats off to your favorite team by sporting its cap.

“I would say I at least have 25 hats in my spare bedroom for sure yes sir,” said Jackson Maquire.

And the Atlanta Braves, with their playoff run and the Georgia Bulldogs being number have local sports fans holding onto their hats and putting them on.

“You’re not wearing a hat right now.”

“I’m not wearing a hat right now,” said a young lady in Evans

“But it you had one what would you wear?”

“Definitely a Bulldog hat,” she said.

At Hibbett Sports in Evans, they have a variety of Bulldogs and Braves hats, so which one is proving more popular?

“With both of them playing well they’re definitely both been a hot ticket,” said store manager Cecil Muller.

“This can’t end in a tie so who’s winning?

“Probably the Georgia Bulldogs by a hair,” said Cecil.

So, what’s it like out and about in Evans whose lid is in the lead?

“I’m seeing mostly Bulldogs,” said Malcolm Correia.

“Bulldogs for sure,” said Joe McGowan.

Of course, there one in every crowd check out this handsome young man he also has a poster of Benedict Arnold at home,” I said to store manager wearing a Dodgers hat.

Braves and Dawgs are rocking so it’s time to rock their hats in this case two heads would be better than one.

Out There Somewhere in Evans…George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

