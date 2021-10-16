Missing 7-year-old from Stafford County believed to be in ‘extreme danger’ located

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A missing and endangered child alert has been cancelled by Virginia State Police after a 7-year-old went missing in Stafford County Friday afternoon.

Police said they believe the girl is in extreme danger. Her location was unknown as of 11 p.m. Friday.

Rabi-Ah Jalloh was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Friday.

She is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 4 feet tall and about 70 pounds.

The child may be with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh, her mother. She is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds.

She may be traveling in a vehicle, but the description was unknown as of 11 p.m.

Those who see the girl or her mother should contact 911.

For further information contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts .

