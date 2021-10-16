CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Eve announces she is pregnant with first child

Pregnant: Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together in February 2022. ( David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gumball 3000)

Eve is pregnant.

The 42-year-old rapper announced in an Instagram post on Friday that she was expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper, People reported.

The “Queens” star posted the news, accompanied with photographs of herself cradling her baby bump, the magazine reported.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone,” Eve wrote on Instagram. “You all know how long we’v (sic) been waiting for this blessing. We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Cooper, 49, posted the same images to his Instagram page, writing, “Very excited to share this news … We have a lil human on the way.”

Eve, who was born Eve Jihan Jeffers, and Cooper have been married since 2014, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Cooper has had four children with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup, E! Online reported: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

©2021 Cox Media Group

