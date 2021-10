This is just one part of the fix however. Earlier this month, it became apparent that there were some issues with AMD Ryzen performance when using Windows 11. In fact, these issues were present since some of the earliest betas for Windows 11 but they largely went ignored until the operating system's first public release. Some testing showed that system performance could decrease by roughly 15% compared to the same hardware running on Windows 10. At the time, AMD and Microsoft said that they were working on fixes that they hoped would be released later in the month.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO