Blowing the whistle on Facebook

By Hannah Dilanchyan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I turned 13, I wanted a Facebook account because I wanted to play Farmville. I was not interested in posting selfies, updating my status or making virtual friends—I just wanted to produce my own virtual crop and animals. My mom made me complete summer school for the privilege of my...

Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
News 8 WROC

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — As supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, battling police and forcing lawmakers into hiding, an insurrection of a different kind was taking place inside the world’s largest social media company. Thousands of miles away, in California, Facebook engineers were racing to tweak internal controls to slow […]
The Tribune-Democrat

Larry Elder | Facebook 'Whistleblower' Blows Off the Real Scandal

Stop the presses: Facebook seeks to maximize profits. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, appeared on “60 Minutes,” where she slammed Facebook, a publicly owned corporation, for “optimizing for content that gets engagement.” In other words, Facebook tries to keep users on its platform as long as possible to make money, something that a publicly held company has a fiduciary obligation to shareholders to do.
CBS San Francisco

New Facebook Whistleblower Says Executives Shrugged as Algorithm Stoked Hate, Misinformation

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — A new whistleblower is taking on Menlo Park-based Facebook, one of the most powerful companies in the world, just a couple weeks after Frances Haugen testified to members of Congress the tech giant chooses profit over safety. The whistleblower, who remained anonymous, released his or her 5-page legal filing to the Washington Post Friday. They reaffirmed Haugen’s allegations that Facebook officials turn the other cheek when they’re aware of harmful content on its platform. “What we have now are internal people coming forward, they’re playing that whistleblower role,” said Joint Venture Silicon Valley CEO Russell Hancock. “It’s hastening...
AFP

Rising tide of leaks threatens to inundate Facebook

Facebook held back from doing all it could to stop users from being radicalized and US election misinformation from flooding the social network, according to media reports Friday. - Defense - Faced with the mounting criticism, Facebook on Friday detailed anew steps it has taken to protect the election and keep the social network safe.
The Independent

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

Facebook in India has been selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation and inflammatory posts, particularly anti-Muslim content, according to leaked documents obtained by The Associated Press, even as its own employees cast doubt over the company’s motivations and interests.From research as recent as March of this year to company memos that date back to 2019, the internal company documents on India highlight Facebook’s constant struggles in quashing abusive content on its platforms in the world’s biggest democracy and the company’s largest growth market. Communal and religious tensions in India have a history of boiling over on social media and...
AFP

Facebook failing to contain hate speech in India: reports

Facebook was well aware that hate speech was spreading on its site in India which could exacerbate ethnic violence, and did not deploy resources to curb the phenomenon, US media reported, citing internal documents. The so-called Facebook Papers, leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen, have already revealed the impact of Facebook -- as well as of WhatsApp and Instagram, both of which it owns -- on the deep polarization of politics in the United States and on the mental health of some teenagers. But there have long been concerns over the social network's impact in spreading hate speech fueling violence in the developing world, such as the massacre targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. This weekend the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post, among others, focused on Facebook's presence in India, the biggest market for the US-based company and its messaging service WhatsApp in terms of users.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Report finds nearly half of Americans get their news from social media | The Numbers Racket

The majority (60 percent) of white adults said they regularly received their news from Facebook, compared with Black and Hispanic adults, who said they regularly (21 percent and 37 percent respectively) got their news from Snapchat.  The post Report finds nearly half of Americans get their news from social media | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The Independent

Facebook papers: Huge trove of documents released from inside social network, showing struggle to keep control

A huge trove of documents from inside Facebook has been released, showing the company’s struggle to stay in control of its app and its image.The discussions reveal staff warnings that the company was making mistakes in how it dealt with the content that its users post on its platform. It also shows concern for the damage it could be doing to its users, its attempts to fix that – and its fears that younger users are simply not using the site.The documents show that Facebook employees are raising those concerns, and that the issues are leading to large amounts of...
