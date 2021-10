When it comes to the best fitness trackers or fitness-themed smartwatches, we'll test each watch for a couple of weeks to get a clear sense of how they work. But then we'll move on to the following review, and that watch will get shoved in a bin with other tech or shipped back to the company. Even if a watch or its fitness app impresses us, that doesn't always mean we'll keep using it.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO