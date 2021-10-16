CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

All Shrine of Tribute journal locations in Sea of Thieves

By Trent Cannon
gamepur.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea of Thieves Season Four has come complete with a whole host of shrines to check out. To fully complete each shrine, you will need to find the five journal entries that are hidden throughout the area. The Shrine of Tribute is no different, but finding the journals can be a...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

New World: All Spirit Shrine Locations

Since New World does not currently have mounts in the game, fast travelling is the quickest way to move from one side of the map to the other. If you own a house in a town or checked in at an inn, you can fast travel to either from any location. However, there is a cooldown on both of these methods. Fast travelling to cities with azoth is also a reliable method, but you need to be in another town or at a spirit shrine to activate this. By the end of this guide, you will learn all spirit shrine locations in New World.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Sea of Thieves Pirate Emporium Updates Brings Lots of Halloween Goodies

Today Rare and Microsoft showcased the October 2021 update for Sea of Thieves’ Pirate Emporium. Of course, the update is pretty much entirely Halloween-themed, including the Crimson Crypt ship and costume, alongside weapons and tankard. There are also dedicated emotes of which one (Seriously Spooked) is free, and new pets.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Guide – All Collectibles and Their Locations

Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits contains roughly 210 collectibles across its 10 regions. These range from Rot and Meditation Spots (which are key for increasing Kena’s max health – see here for more details) to hats and Spirit Mail. If you want full 100 percent completion and all Trophies, then collecting them is key.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journal Entry#Shrines#Coral#Sea Of Thieves
vgchartz.com

Sea of Thieves Tops 25 Million Players - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Rare have announced the pirate-themed online action adventure game, Sea of Thieves, has surpassed 25 million players since it launched three years ago in March 2018. "The pirate ranks of the Sea of Thieves continue to swell, as we’re happy to announce that we’ve...
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Far Cry 6 Paint the Town - All Paint the Town statues locations

Far Cry 6 Paint the Town is a difficult Yaran Story you can take on after infiltrating Esperanza, but you’ll need your wits about you. Soldiers swarm the streets of Yara’s capital city, so you’ll want to familiarize yourself with the guerilla pathways scattered around. Having a good weapon or five is also in order. Most of the statues you need to deface are out in the open, and conflict is inevitable.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All camp upgrade quest locations in New World

The camp you can make outside of a settlement in New World begins as a tier one. Eventually, you’ll be able to increase that tier by receiving upgrades as you make your way through the game, but you do have to go out of your way to unlock those upgrades. They come from various quests that you’ll receive from NPCs when you visit their cities. In this guide, we will detail all of the camp upgrade questions in New World and who gives them to you.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

All Sign Locations - Alan Wake Guide

In this Alan Wake Remastered guide, we show you how to locate all 25 signs located throughout Bright Falls. If you find every sign, you will unlock the Bright Falls Aficionado achievement. Episode 1 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Sign #1 (68th Annual Deerfest) Episode 2 00:29 - Sign #2 (Have You Seen This Man?) 00:37 - Sign #3 (Columbian Mammoth) 00:44 - Sign #4 (Moonshine Cave) 01:14 - Sign #5 (The Great Old One) 01:49 - Sign #6 (Dates From 1846 Lumber) Episode 3 02:08 - Sign #7 (Bright Falls Coal Mine Museum) 02:38 - Sign #8 (Gray Peak Gorge) 02:47 - Sign #9 (Cauldron Lake) Episode 4 02:57 - Sign #10 (Thomas Zane Quote) 03:05 - Sign #11 (The Creator's Dilemma) 03:32 - Sign #12 (Welcome To Cauldron Lake Lodge) 03:46 - Sign #13 (Suspended) 03:54 - Sign #14 (The Old Gods Of Asgard) Episode 5 04:06 - Sign #15 (Battle Monument) 04:18 - Sign #16 (Alex Casey Books) 04:27 - Sign #17 (Church Schedule) 04:32 - Sign #18 (Lt. William T.G. Randall Memorial Bridge) 04:39 - Sign #19 (WARNING) 04:47 - Sign #20 (Floodgate Controls) 04:58 - Sign #21 (CAUTION) Episode 6 05:05 - Sign #22 (The Majestic Motel) 05:17 - Sign #23 (The Majestic Motel Info) 05:32 - Sign #24 (Warning To Trespassers) 05:44 - Sign #25 (All Visitors Message) For more on Alan Wake Remastered, check out the full wiki of the original on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/alan-wake/
TV & VIDEOS
gamepur.com

How to catch all Islehoppers in Sea of Thieves

Catching all of the Islehoppers requires a bit more travel compared to catching many other fish in Sea of Thieves. Unlike Regional species located across large swaths of the map, each Islehopper can only be found within the title cards of specific Large Islands. That means you’ll have to journey to at least four distinct islands if you want to catch all five Islehoppers (the Raven can be found at any Large Island). Fortunately, Islehoppers require no bait to catch, meaning you won’t have to waste time digging for Earthworms or Leeches. This also means the pool of potential fish you can catch will be limited to Splashtails and the Islehopper that you’re going for.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock Early Medieval Horse – Fine Mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age

There’s a lot to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age. In addition to the Discoveries and Behind the Scenes details placed around each quest, you’re able to collect some new items to use in the base game. In this guide, we’ll cover how to unlock the Early Medieval Horse – Fine Mount so you can start riding it as Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Golden Skull Secret Locations

This page is part of IGN's Back 4 Blood Wiki guide and explains where to find all Golden Skulls in Back 4 Blood's campaign. There are 10 Golden Skulls throughout the game, and each skull can be found hidden in certain chapters. Port Man Toe?. Bell Hop. Pallet Cleanser. Easily...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Burenia Energy Tank locations in Metroid Dread

Samus Aran can’t drown in Metroid Dread, but that doesn’t make the waters of Burenia any less dangerous. If you want to survive the swimming enemies and other dangers of the region, you’re going to want more health. Energy Tanks can help you out – each one increases your energy by 99.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Teleportal locations in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread’s Planet ZDR is divided into multiple sections, and you’ll often travel between them by riding trams and elevators. Once you get the lay of the land via Map Stations or your own exploration, you’ll come across another method of transportation: the Teleportal. These color-coded gates serve as shortcuts...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to use handprint panels in Poppy Playtime

There are several panels with glowing hands in the abandoned toy factory in Poppy Playtime. These panels are typically preventing doors from opening up, forcing you to interact with them so you can advance to the next area or avoid the killer toy that’s chasing after you. Both are valid reasons to quickly make your way through Poppy Playtime. Here’s what you need to know about using the handprint panels.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What happens if Gunnhilda rides a horse in Into the West in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: Viking Age teaches you a lot about Viking culture that you won’t have gleaned from the base game. Each quest is packed with Discoveries and Behind-the-Scenes facts to collect. However, there aren’t any dotted around the map during Into the West. Instead, they all pop up as part of the main story. The most interesting of these relates to a horse and a decision you’ll need to make. This guide covers what happens if you make Gunnhilda ride a horse during Into the West and what happens if you don’t.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy