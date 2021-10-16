All Shrine of Tribute journal locations in Sea of Thieves

In this Alan Wake Remastered guide, we show you how to locate all 25 signs located throughout Bright Falls. If you find every sign, you will unlock the Bright Falls Aficionado achievement. Episode 1 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Sign #1 (68th Annual Deerfest) Episode 2 00:29 - Sign #2 (Have You Seen This Man?) 00:37 - Sign #3 (Columbian Mammoth) 00:44 - Sign #4 (Moonshine Cave) 01:14 - Sign #5 (The Great Old One) 01:49 - Sign #6 (Dates From 1846 Lumber) Episode 3 02:08 - Sign #7 (Bright Falls Coal Mine Museum) 02:38 - Sign #8 (Gray Peak Gorge) 02:47 - Sign #9 (Cauldron Lake) Episode 4 02:57 - Sign #10 (Thomas Zane Quote) 03:05 - Sign #11 (The Creator's Dilemma) 03:32 - Sign #12 (Welcome To Cauldron Lake Lodge) 03:46 - Sign #13 (Suspended) 03:54 - Sign #14 (The Old Gods Of Asgard) Episode 5 04:06 - Sign #15 (Battle Monument) 04:18 - Sign #16 (Alex Casey Books) 04:27 - Sign #17 (Church Schedule) 04:32 - Sign #18 (Lt. William T.G. Randall Memorial Bridge) 04:39 - Sign #19 (WARNING) 04:47 - Sign #20 (Floodgate Controls) 04:58 - Sign #21 (CAUTION) Episode 6 05:05 - Sign #22 (The Majestic Motel) 05:17 - Sign #23 (The Majestic Motel Info) 05:32 - Sign #24 (Warning To Trespassers) 05:44 - Sign #25 (All Visitors Message) For more on Alan Wake Remastered, check out the full wiki of the original on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/alan-wake/
