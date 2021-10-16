All Shrine of Tribute journal locations in Sea of Thieves

Since New World does not currently have mounts in the game, fast travelling is the quickest way to move from one side of the map to the other. If you own a house in a town or checked in at an inn, you can fast travel to either from any location. However, there is a cooldown on both of these methods. Fast travelling to cities with azoth is also a reliable method, but you need to be in another town or at a spirit shrine to activate this. By the end of this guide, you will learn all spirit shrine locations in New World.

