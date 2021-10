Five-star point guard Robert Dillingham is the latest recipient of a scholarship offer from Kentucky. UK Coach John Calipari extended the offer during Dillingham’s official visit to Lexington this weekend, the star recruit announced Sunday morning. Calipari was also in North Carolina late last month to visit with Dillingham, who has long been regarded as one of the top playmakers in the 2023 class. He is the No. 8 overall prospect in that group, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO