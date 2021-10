In need of a substantial rebound performance, the Chicago Blackhawks head east for a weekend back-to-back, starting with Friday’s game against the New Jersey Devils. It’ll be the season opener for the Devils, a team that finished seventh in the East last season, missing the postseason for the third season in a row and eight of the last nine. The last time the Devils won a postseason series was during their 2012 run to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s been mostly downhill ever since, but some optimism is building in New Jersey thanks to some burgeoning young talent and a massive offseason acquisition.

