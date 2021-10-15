CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
101621-tuc-spt-richrod-p1

By Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal judge dismisses sexual harassment lawsuit filed against UA by...

102521-tuc-spt-uabaseball-p1

'Big House,' bigger heart: Arizona outfielder Tyler Casagrande donating $10K to Banner-UMC Tyler Casagrande's $10,000 donation will go directly to providing resources to Tucson families and their children fighting pediatric cancer.
Longtime Brownsville School Board Member Charged With Nepotism

Longtime Brownsville school trustee Minerva Pena has been hit with a criminal charge of nepotism. Pena was jailed briefly Friday before being released on bond. The charge comes a month-and-a-half after the Brownsville school board referred an investigation into Pena to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. The charge reportedly...
OPINION: The 14th Amendment, the real revolution

Greg Wasson: 'Oregon women landed one of the first blows in the fight that allows most of us to 'work to live...''Originally, the Bill of Rights applied only to the feds, meaning victims of state abuse could expect little help from the federal courts. So, if one faction gained control of the entire state government — including the state courts — the other factions in the state were S.O.L. The equal protections guarantees of the 14th Amendment, adopted in 1868, changed all that. States — theoretically — were no longer free to pick and choose which laws benefited which citizens....
US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
Gov. Abbott swears in Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott swore in Texas Military Department (TMD) Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis Sunday morning. The swearing ceremony was held at the Anzaldua Park located in Mission, Texas. Governor Abbott appointed Deputy Adjutant General Ulis to the position in September. Abbott recognized General Ulis in his capabilities to work in […]
BISD trustee Pena charged, booked and released on surety bond

Brownsville Independent School District Trustee Minerva M. Peña surrendered Friday to Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies on Class C nepotism charges in a case involving employment of her former daughter-in-law as a teacher at Veterans Memorial Early College High School. The case involves allegations that Peña helped her then-daughter-in-law secure a...
Gov. Abbott visiting Mission on Sunday

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a swearing-in ceremony for Texas Military Department Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis in Mission. The ceremony is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m.at Anzalduas Park, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Deputy Adjutant Gen. Ulis will lead TMD's coordinated border...
City approves 50-cent hourly pay increases

PRINCETON — The 2022 salary ordinances for city employees approved Monday by the Princeton Common Council include 50-cent raises for hourly employees and $1,040 annual pay increases for salaried staff. Council members, who unanimously adopted the salary ordinances, said the pay increases apply to all classes of employees, including firefighters...
NGSC receives REACH grant

PRINCETON — With funding from the Indiana REACH grant, North Gibson School Corporation will partner with YMCA to provide an after-school program for children starting in January. School trustees learned about the program from Assistant Superintendent Eric Goggins at Tuesday night’s monthly meeting. Goggins said the grant aims to increase...
