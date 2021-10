MERRILLVILLE - Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC says it has “refined” its plan to retire two coal fired plants and invest in solar and wind farms. The subsidiary of Merrillville-based of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) says it is now expecting to shut down the Michigan City Generating Station between 2026 and 2028. An earlier version of the 2021 Integrated Resource Plan said the retirement would occur in 2028.

