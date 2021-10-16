CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Michelangelo is Already Banned from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Tournaments

By Jack Finger
mxdwn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been barely a week since the release of the much anticipated Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the game already has a character that truly breaks the game: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s pizza-pounding Michelangelo. Mikey does this in two very special ways: his mobility and combo potential (spoilers: it’s very...

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
totalgamingnetwork.com

Xbox Reveals Xbox Series X Consoles Celebrating Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

In celebration of the recently released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Xbox created two custom Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by iconic characters from the game: SpongeBob SquarePants and Leonardo from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”. The custom Xbox Series X consoles celebrate the beloved Nickelodeon characters in the...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Whenever I hear about a new game releasing that’s even somewhat reminiscent of the Super Smash Bros. franchise, I get really excited. Not only because I’m a huge fan of those games, but because I’m always really keen to see how other developers can package multiple intellectual properties into a similar project. I was a big fan of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale and and I do play Brawlhalla regularly. Naturally, I was excited to get my hands on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The game is far from perfect and definitely leaves a lot to be desired. However, the charm that comes with the source material does carry on into this game in a way that’s worthwhile. And while there is a clear inspiration from Smash, the developers have gone out of their way to create a game that’s unique to them and these characters.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Fans Could Determine The Future Of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

"Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" recently exploded onto the scene, earning compliments from critics for its fun gameplay and setting its sights on taking down the undisputed king of platform fighters, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." Now that the game has fully launched, developer Ludosity is looking for fans to start suggesting DLC characters, asking them to respond with their hopes on Twitter. While the roster already includes plenty of iconic Nickelodeon characters, like Danny Phantom, Invader Zim, and multiple "Avatar: The Last Airbender" characters, it is missing some stand-out nostalgic favorites.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
GamesRadar+

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is great for fighting fans but just okay for Nicktoons fans

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl frustrates the hell out of me. Fighting game fans will love it. I've never been good at fighting games, you see. During my tenure as a college student, I played a ton of Super Smash Bros. Brawl while definitely, completely sober and it was always a messy affair. Every time I played, my friends were offered an unsolicited peek into my psyche. They'd look on in horror as I threw hissy fits, not unlike the ones you see in grocery store aisles, when a four-year-old is firmly told "no" to an economy-sized bag of candy corns. Fighting games may not be my thing, but I can definitely tell a good one from a bad one – the good ones have all the features that serve as a reminder of my shortcomings.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl review for Nintendo Switch | Toon trouble

Do you remember watching a Nickelodeon show as a kid, Ren & Stimpy or SpongeBob SquarePants for example, and knowing that a joke was going over your head? Do you remember the first time you watched that episode as an adult and then got what was so funny? Nicktoons were full of humor for children and grown-ups alike, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl does its best to capture that magic in video game form. Providing a roster full of iconic cartoon characters and merging it with deep mechanical gameplay, the teams at Ludosity, Fair Play Studios, and GameMill Entertainment are hoping to break into a fighting game niche that’s currently occupied by one series. Is it as thrilling as earning a piece of the Aggro Crag or as disappointing as a bucket of slime? Let’s get into the gooey details.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
mp1st.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update 1.05 Barrels Out This October 21

Ludosity has released the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl update 1.05 (PS5 version 1.000.004) this October 21, which PC gamers got earlier this week. Console gamers are geting the patch today, and yes, it includes character balance changes and then some. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update 1.05 Patch Notes | Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Has Potential to Steal Smash Bros’ Competitive Thunder

With the end of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s paid DLC content, so too has ended the hype train that started well over two years ago, as the popular platform fighter unleashed its most definitive entry of the long running series. Even though there is still plans for balance patches, in-game events and the remaining few Amiibo figures to be released, the popularity of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will, ultimately, start to wear off. Ludosity, the developers behind a little known platform fighting game known as Slap City, was approached by Nickelodeon Studios to create a new platform fighting game featuring many of their old and new Nicktoon shows, and using their knowledge from working on Slap City, created Nickelodeon All Star Brawl (NASB) just in time for the final character release for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Now is the perfect time for another platform fighter to step up and take its place, and while there has been some strong contenders in the past, Nickeloden All Star Brawl just may be the one to claim the throne that Smash Bros has kept for so long.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Propnight Has Announced They Will Be Releasing A Mobile Version

Propnight is a 4v1prop hunt horror game that has just been announced as coming to mobile. So far, a beta test has already been run for the game from October 15th to the 18th on Steam. The game developers, MYTONA and FNTASTIC made the announcement on their official facebook page. After a discussion of the Steam beta test, they made the announcement that a mobile version of the game has begun development. The Steam version will be released on November 30th, 2021, but the release date of the mobile version has not yet been announced, but they have said one will be announced shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

ZOZ: Final Hour Has Begun Its Beta Testing in Brazil

ZOZ: Final Hour, the slash and shooter zombie attack RPG developed by Netease Games, has just launched its first closed beta testing period in Brazil. Sixteen players at a time will be dropped into the zombie infested city, San Yager, in order to harvest blood crystals, a highly lucrative substance that holds the answers to saving all of humanity. To collect the treasures, kill either zombies or other mercenaries and steal their supply. The early access version of the game will offer roughly ten different weapons and other types of gear and will use advanced AI technology in order to create the most challenging and unpredictable gaming experience for players.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy