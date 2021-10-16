CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

Double Jeopardy Claim Leads To Indefinite Hold On Retrial In Michael Avenatti Case

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PooVw_0cSxeEUs00

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The retrial of Michael Avenatti, who is most known for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, has been indefinitely put on hold based on an argument of double jeopardy.

Double jeopardy is a procedural defense that prevents someone from getting prosecuted twice for the same crime.

The decision was made on Friday by a federal judge in a Santa Ana court for the retrial that was initially set to be held on Nov. 2.

Currently, Avenatti is attempting to have his case thrown out.

Avenatti is charged with defrauding several clients of nearly $10 million in settlement funds.

A few months ago, he was also sentenced to 30 months in prison for trying to extort nearly $25 million from popular sports company Nike.

In California, Avenatti is facing a 36-count indictment, including charges of wire fraud and failing to file tax returns, eight counts of willful failure to collect and pay over-withheld taxes, two counts of bank fraud, three counts of a false declaration in bankruptcy, and one count each of aggravated identity theft and providing false testimony under oath in bankruptcy. The retrial would be only on the 10 counts of wire fraud, while the remainder of the case would be tried at a later date.

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna vacated the Nov. 2 trial date, saying the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is responsible.

Selna then declared a mistrial on Aug. 24 after reporting a failure to turn over bookkeeping evidence, which he presented as n oversight rather than an act of misconduct.

Avenatti argued in his appeal that he requested to retrieve bookkeeping evidence to prove that he did not defraud his clients, and said his pleas were ignored.

Avenatti said a retrial would violate his rights against double
jeopardy and for due process.

In response to Avenatti’s argument that a retrial would violate double jeopardy, prosecutors said in court papers that Avenatti’s motion was a “frivolous double-jeopardy argument to delay a retrial that he asked for” and that the appellate justices, which Selna said is responsible for the case, has no jurisdiction over the double jeopardy claim.

It’s unclear if and when that retrial will be rescheduled.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 5

Pasky
9d ago

Wasn’t he the future president? I remember when the female news anchor was talking to him she was so excited. She kept begging him to run for president. 🤣😂🤣😂

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Petition Calls For Banning Real Firearms From Hollywood Sets Following Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In the wake of the shooting death of a crewmember with a prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin Thursday on a film set in New Mexico, a petition has been launched calling on Hollywood to ban the use of real firearms from film and television sets. The set of the movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch where a fatal shooting occurred on the set on Oct. 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Getty Images) “We need to make sure this never happens again,” the Change.org petition reads. “There is no excuse for something like this to happen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One Crew Member Killed, Second Wounded After Alec Baldwin Discharges Prop Gun On Movie Set In New Mexico

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — One crew member was killed and a second was wounded Thursday afternoon when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. FILE — Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on Jan. 28, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Getty Images) The shooting occurred on the set of the independent Western movie “Rust.” The director that handed the firearm to Baldwin was unware it was loaded. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and 42-year-old Joel Souza, the film’s director,...
PARK CITY, UT
CBS LA

Alec Baldwin On Fatal Movie Set Shooting Of Director Of Photography Halyna Hutchins: ‘There Are No Words’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Alec Baldwin released a statement Friday after one crew member was killed and a second wounded when he discharged a prop gun on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The set of the movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch where a fatal shooting occurred on Oct. 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Getty Images) The shooting occurred on the set of the independent Western movie “Rust.” The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and 42-year-old Joel Souza, the director, were shot when Baldwin discharged the prop firearm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Fire Commissioner Echoes Calls For Chief Terrazas Resignation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Tuesday, Oct.19, a day after the Los Angeles Women in the Fire Service called for the removal of Chief Ralph Terrazas, Los Angeles Fire commissioner Rebecca Ninburg penned a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti joining the call for Terrazas’ resignation for allegedly allowing a culture of sexism, harassment and abuse to spread throughout the department. “I have seen firsthand how Chief Terrazas has refused to take action against the ever-growing culture of racism, sexism, retaliation, and abuse in the Department,” Ninburg wrote in her letter. “Urgency is required at this moment to create a safe environment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy