CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

11 kids drowned, 10 rescued in Indonesian river cleanup

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4916N4_0cSxe9AU00
1 of 3

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Eleven students drowned and 10 others were rescued during a school outing for a river cleanup in Indonesia’s West Java Province, officials said Saturday.

Local officials said 150 students from an Islamic junior high school were participating in the cleanup Friday along the banks of the Cileueur river bank when 21 of them slipped into the water.

“The weather was good and there was no flash flood,” said Deden Ridwansyah, chief of the Bandung Search and Rescue Office. “Those children who drowned were holding each others’ hands. One of them slipped and the others followed,” Ridwansyah said.

Nearby residents and a rescue team managed to save 10 of the students, who were sent to a nearby hospital.

Rescuers used big orange inflatable rafts to search for victims and all students were accounted for when the search ended Friday night.

The students apparently were not wearing flotation devices. Some reports said they were trying to cross the river, which is popular for rafting and inner tubing, when they fell in.

Rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

In February 2020, a flash flood killed at least six students who drowned in a river in Sleman district of Yogyakarta province.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

16 rescued from burning container ship off coast of Canada

Sixteen people have been evacuated from a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada, according to officials. A fire broke out in 10 containers on the MV Zim Kingston near Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. Crews mobilized to the location to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedariennews.net

Missing Man rescued on the Altamaha River

Brian Register, 23, was rescued in the Altamaha River by Georgia DNR rangers at noon on Thursday, Oct. 21, after having been missing since Monday night in the area of Harper Lake at Barrington Park. Register and Blake Bryant, age 21, left the park on the afternoon of Oct. 18...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Weather#Indonesian#Jakarta#Ap#Islamic
Good News Network

A Lost Sunken City of Gold and Jewels Found in the Mud of Indonesian River

Nighttime divers on the Musi River in Indonesia are beginning to fish out fistfuls of gold, gems, and other treasures from the mud—and it might be the site of a fabled kingdom known in the 8th century as the ‘Island of Gold’. Dr. Sean Kingsley, a British maritime archaeologist, suspects...
SCIENCE
thelandonline.com

School canoers rescued from Minnesota River

LE SUEUR — Students and chaperones from Kato Public Charter School were rescued from the Minnesota River after their canoes capsized. A group of 11 students and two chaperones from the Mankato school were on a canoe trip and called 911 just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff Office press release.
LE SUEUR, MN
wdac.com

Death After A River Rescue

CONOY TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County responded Friday at 8:51 p.m. to a river rescue for a capsized boat near 111 Collins Road in Conoy Township. The boat’s occupants, all from Duncannon, Perry County, were fishing near the York Haven Hydro Station when the boat capsized and they were ejected from the boat. The occupants were rescued by the Bainbridge Fire Department and transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Christina King was identified as one of the occupants and was later pronounced deceased. Police say the case is under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cowboystatedaily.com

Women Severely Burned At Yellowstone Beginning To Wake From Coma

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The woman who was severely burned earlier this month at Yellowstone National Park is beginning to awaken from her medically-induced coma, her family announced this week. Laiha Slayton, 20, was burned when she jumped into a hot spring to rescue her...
ACCIDENTS
CrimeOnline

Body Found in Suitcase on Abandoned Farm Is ID’s as Woman Who Vanished in July 2020: Police

A body that was found in a suitcase last fall was identified as a Wisconsin woman who had vanished months earlier, police announced on Monday. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that DNA was used to identify the deceased person as Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, 25, who was last seen on July 4, 2020, in the Lake Delton area and was reported missing by her ex-husband on July 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Nearly 100,000 people in Mexico have disappeared

Almost 100,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, according to the country’s National Search Commission, which keeps a record existing since 1964. Most are thought to have been killed by drug cartels, their bodies dumped into shallow graves or burned. Searchers have learned over the last decade, since the height of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Is Sleeping in Your Car Illegal?

In most places in the country, it is not illegal to sleep in your car. There is no Federal, countrywide law against sleeping in your car. To get in trouble, you need to be breaking another law or a local ordinance. Some cities outlaw sleeping in your vehicle to control homelessness. Some states even outlaw sleeping in your car at rest stops, hiking trailheads, or other tourist destinations. Campers, travelers, and van life enthusiasts should always review local laws before sleeping in a car.
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

There go your Christmas gifts! Cargo ship catches fire after 40 shipping containers fell off during 'bomb cyclone' in Canadian waters

Dozens of shipping containers have fallen from a ship into Canadian waters, and the cargo ship carrying them has caught ablaze amid the damage caused by a 'bomb cyclone'. Up to 40 shipping containers fell into the Pacific off Vancouver early on Friday morning, when the vessel Zim Kingston hit rough waters 43 miles west of the Straits of Juan de Fuca.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy