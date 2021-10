Maybe you dream of experiencing the John Wayne lifestyle or adding an extra goal to your polo creds. Whatever your motivation to mount up, horseplay takes on new meaning at these five equestrian destinations, where your favorite creature comforts are along for the ride. England Berkshire, home to Windsor Castle, is synonymous with English equestrian life: It’s where both Royal Ascot and the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo championship are held, two events that Her Majesty attends almost without fail. The latter takes place at the Guards Polo Club, the premier club to chase a ball about with a mallet; see...

TENNIS ・ 20 HOURS AGO