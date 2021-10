Like many other makers, Stellantis is hustling to make certain it has enough access to batteries for its growing portfolio of EVs. With sales for battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. skyrocketing nearly 100% through September and studies showing it’s only going to keep going, the automaker is following the lead of much of the industry by securing two new partnerships in back-to-back days.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO