Restaurants

Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights Show kicks off at 10:30pm on KPXJ CW 21

KTBS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch all the action LIVE on air and online at ktbs.com and on your mobile app!. Here's a look at this week's...

www.ktbs.com

The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
KSN News

High School: Friday Football Fever week 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 8 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED and SCORES: Wichita Collegiate 6vs. Andale 29 Hays 40vs. Northwest 61 Derby 52vs. Maize South 14 East 26vs. Bishop Carroll 19 Dighton 34vs. Bucklin […]
WICHITA, KS
#Fever#Byrd#Calvary#American Football#Food Drink#Pizza House#Kpxj Cw#Ktbs Com#Nchs#Haughton#Loyola Ringgold#North Desoto Neville
weareiowa.com

'Friday Night Biltz': Week 8 highlights and scores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You can watch "Friday Night Blitz" every Friday at 10:35 p.m. on Local 5, WeAreIowa.com/Watch or YouTube. Share your high school football pictures and videos by using the hashtag #Local5Blitz or texting them to 515-457-1026!. Matchups for Friday, Oct. 15 include:. ACGC vs. Van Meter.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
nbc16.com

Friday Night Fever: The home-stretch of the football season is here

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — We've hit the home stretch of the regular season, and every game is vital towards a playoff push now. Homecoming is now here, and teams are trying to make one last dash towards the postseason. Here are all your highlights and scores from Friday Night Fever:
FOOTBALL
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Commit Seth Trimble Shows Off Elite Scoring Potential in Highlight Video

Four-star North Carolina commitment Seth Trimble appears well on his way to becoming the future of the Tar Heel backcourt. In a recent highlight video from Menomonee Falls High School's fall league, the class of 2022 point guard displayed his expansive offensive skillset with a series of impressive dribble drives, pull-up jumpers, and strong finishes around the rim.
NBA
KTBS

Spirit Of The Game: Waskom High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - For this week's Spirit of the Game report, Rick Rowe headed west to Waskom High School. He shows us how the Wildcats gear up for game day. Spirit of the Game is sponsored by Red River Range.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WJTV 12

Tabletop Gaming Convention to kick off Friday in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Siege of Vicksburg Tabletop Gaming Convention is set to take place Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 24 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Jack Greene, who is one of the convention sponsors, told the Vicksburg Post the Siege of Vicksburg tabletop gaming will be a battle re-enactment. “There’ll be everything […]
VICKSBURG, MS
KTBS

Film Session: Sleepers

The playoffs are approaching for Arklatex high school football teams. With that in mind, the latest episode of the Brooks Heating and Air Conditioning Friday Football Film Session focuses on a few teams you should watch as the postseason nears. Red River head coach Jeff Harper steps away from practice...
FOOTBALL
KFVS12

Check scores for Heartland Football Friday 10/22

(KFVS) - Check out Heartland Football Friday on October 22. Hayti at Caruthersville (Game of the Week) On Tuesday, the Malden School District announced the team would not be playing Dexter because of injuries and limited number of healthy players. The weather should remain dry for Heartland Football Friday with...
SIKESTON, MO
12 News

VOTE: Friday Night Fever Week 8 Viewer's Choice Game

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever's 32nd season continues!. In 2020, we introduced the Viewer's Choice Game poll. Highlights from one of four games will appear on this week’s Friday Night Fever, which airs at 11:35 p.m. Friday nights on 12 News. Not to be confused with the Friday Night Fever...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTBS

ASH @ Ruston

Ruston- 37 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3fever on social media.
RUSTON, LA

