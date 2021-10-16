NOLA Mayor Considering Proof of Vaccination for Mardi Gras Travelers

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave everyone a little bit of hope when she announced that Mardi Gras 2022 will most likely be happening .

However, now the mayor is looking at the possibility of requiring people that fly into New Orleans for the festivities to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative covid test.



Right now Cantrell is looking at several options on how to make the 2022 Mardi Gras season the safest it can possibly be for everyone who wants to attend. One of the options she is exploring would require people flying into the Louis Armstrong International Airport to show proof of vaccination or a negative covid test.

Speaking after a Mardi Gras Advisory Taskforce meeting, Cantrell said, “Proof of a vaccination and/or proof of a negative test when you come to the city of New Orleans is something I’m thinking about because we will be opening ourselves up to the world.”

While many agree that there needs to be some standard rules and guidelines in place for the 2022 Mardi Gras season, a lot are wondering if this is something that can honestly be done effectively. Others pointed out that this is a great idea for flights but what about those people who are driving into the city to celebrate Mardi Gras.



One thing is certain here, Mayor Cantrell doesn’t want to cancel another massive event that is sure to bring in hundreds of thousands of people and their pocketbooks but she needs to keep the safety of her residents her number one priority.