The Pixel 6 series is coming in a few days. As usual, several leaks have been made already. Sometimes, we’d like to think those “leaks” are part of the companies’ marketing strategy. The latest we discovered is probably the most comprehensive to date. Thanks again to Carphone Warehouse for the details. The product page may already be gone but you know, screenshots are heaven-sent. The Pixel 6 duo is definitely arriving next week and we’ve got the details here from Google albeit via unofficially.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO