The game was over, players left the field and the packed Bryant-Denny Stadium was emptying when the north end zone tunnel reversed directions. Alabama just won its 15th straight game against Tennessee, 52-24 and the Crimson Tide players weren’t confining the celebration to the locker room. They came spilling out of the dressing room to puff cigars, first at midfield before continuing into the south end zone student section.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO