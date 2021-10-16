CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Bearcats prevail in double-overtime to capture Section Title

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton prevailed in a double-overtime thriller over Robert C. Byrd to capture a Sectional Title. In the first half, neither Grafton or Robert C. Byrd had many chances. The one chance the Bearcats did have, found the back of the net. But it was called offside. This game went scoreless through two […]
Inaugural West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant kicks off in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first-ever West Virginia Miss Amazing Pageant took place on Saturday at the Morgantown Elks Lodge. The event showcased six girls, ages six to twenty-four, and their skills, including a one-on-one interview with the judges, a personal introduction, a passion presentation and an evening gown portion. Miss Amazing events across the country […]
DUI simulator comes to Robert C. Byrd High School

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Students at Robert C. Byrd High School got a chance to see what it’s like to drive drunk thanks to a DUI simulator. The simulator is part of a collaboration between several different national and state-level organizations. Drivers education students at RCB took the pretend car for a spin as the blood […]
