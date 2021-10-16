HS Football Week 8 Highlights: North Marion – 37, Lewis County – 7
RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion wins dominantly at home against Lewis County with a final score of 37-7.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion wins dominantly at home against Lewis County with a final score of 37-7.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburghttps://wboy.com
Comments / 0