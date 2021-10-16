Man wanted for dragging a Perry Co. deputy with his car

A search is underway for a man suspected of dragging a Perry County Sheriff's deputy with his vehicle during an arrest attempt.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office have identified Hayden Chappell as the person of interest. Sheriff Nick Weems says the deputy was dragged for dozens of feet and may have broken bones.

Authorities were lead on a chase which spanned over Perry and Hickman counties, and traveled along I-40 where one woman was taken into custody.

According to a Facebook post from the Perry County Sherriff's Office, Chappell was last seen in the area of Highway 50 and I-40 in Hickman county.

Chappell is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading. He faces additional charges in several jurisdictions.

If you see this man or have any information, call 911 immediately.